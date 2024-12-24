Last week, AG Advisory Limited celebrated the opening of their new office, along with a festive touch right in time for the season, alongside family, friends, key stakeholders, and valued clients.

AG Advisory also took the opportunity to showcase their recent achievements and mark the beginning of this new chapter.

With a strong focus on the yachting and business aviation industries, and a talented team and an exclusive new office in Malta, AG Advisory is dedicated to serving global clients and committed to fulfilling their needs and wants and provide the luxury experience their discerning clients expect.