The attorney general has appealed a court decision that allowed Daniel Joe Meli to avoid extradition to the US.

The appeal was filed last week, days after the suspected hacker won the months-long court battle to avoid extradition.

The 28-year-old from Żabbar is wanted in the US on charges related to the alleged sale of illegal malware on the dark web between 2012 and 2022. The malware, a remote access trojan (RAT), is used to gain access to computers and servers and control their operation.

Meli was first arrested in February last year in a joint operation between the Malta police and the AG, as well as the FBI and the US Justice Department.

He initially consented to extradition before changing his mind and fighting the request – a move he could make after parliament changed the law last year.

The new law introduced procedural safeguards on extradition, allowing a wanted person “adequate time” to reflect before deciding whether to accept being extradited to face trial in a foreign country.

The law was approved in parliament, allowing Meli to fight his case in court.

Meanwhile, he was granted bail last month.

On Monday last week, the Maltese court dismissed the US extradition request. It ruled that the prosecution failed to meet the required burden of proof under Maltese law, noting a “fairly lax” approach to presenting evidence.

Meli’s case has attracted widespread attention and public support, with over 4,000 people signing a petition opposing his extradition.

A parliamentary petitions committee unanimously agreed to continue supporting the petition last month, urging the government not to extradite him.

Meli is represented by lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Franco Debono.