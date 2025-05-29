The National Commission for the Promotion of Equality signed a collective agreement with their workers.

The agreement signed on Thursday will determine worker conditions and salaries till 2030.

“This collective agreement provides improvements in salaries as well as in working conditions for the employees of the Commission,” a statement by the equality secretariat said in a statement.

General Workers Union secretary Kendrick Bondin and equality commissioner Renee Laiviera signed the agreement. GWU general secretary Josef Bugeja and equality junior minister Rebecca Buttigieg were also present.

Buttigieg said that the commitment of the employees of the Commission for the Promotion of Equality is making a difference in the lives of people who have experienced discrimination.

Bondin said the agreement will offer peace of mind to the commission’s employees through salary improvements for the next five years.