A new agreement aimed at strengthening older age-friendly communities was signed on Thursday between the Local Government Division and Active Ageing and Community Care during the Public Service Expo 2025.

The agreement lays the groundwork for a collaborative approach focused on three main areas: dementia awareness, intergenerational initiatives, and the promotion of an active lifestyle in later life. It also contributes to the long-term goals of Malta Vision 2050, which is currently under public consultation and seeks to build a more inclusive and sustainable future.

As part of the initiative, local council employees will receive specialised training to better identify and respond to the needs of residents affected by dementia. Educational materials on mental and emotional health will also be distributed to help reduce stigma and the risk of social isolation among the elderly.

Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing Malcolm Paul Agius Galea said the collaboration "clearly demonstrates how, by working together at national and local level, we can build human-centric communities; not only with physical care, but also with emotional and social support, which is essential for a better quality of life in old age."

Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Civelli also welcomed the agreement, saying it will enhance awareness around dementia, foster intergenerational initiatives, and encourage healthy ageing, while ensuring that local councils continue to deliver higher-quality services within their communities.

Among the intergenerational initiatives planned is the “School Grannies” programme, which will connect older people with schoolchildren through educational and social activities that promote mutual learning and companionship.