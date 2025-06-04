Morten Harket, the lead singer of iconic Norwegian band a-ha, has announced he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

In a statement on the band’s official website, Harket said he had “no problem accepting the diagnosis.”

“With time I’ve taken to heart my 94-year-old father’s attitude to the way the organism gradually surrenders: ‘I use whatever works’,” he said.

Harket added that he had delayed revealing the diagnosis as he wanted “peace and quiet to work”.

“I’m trying the best I can to prevent my entire system from going into decline. It’s a difficult balancing act between taking the medication and managing its side effects.”

Parkinson’s disease is caused by the loss of dopamine-producing cells in the brain, and it affects areas of the midbrain that control movement and manage communication between neurons in the brain and muscles. Although the disease is not fatal, the patient’s condition gradually worsens over time.

At least 10 million worldwide are affected by the disease. It is the most widespread, and the fastest spreading neurological condition in the world.

Harket will have to live with Parkinson’s disease for the rest of his life.

Last year he underwent deep brain stimulation, a neurosurgical procedure in which electrodes were implanted deep inside the left side of his brain. These were connected to a small pacemaker-like device placed under the skin of the upper chest that sends electrical impulses through the electrodes into the brain.

The procedure was successful and “many of his physical symptoms practically vanished,” a statement on the band’s website said.

The singer underwent a similar procedure on the right side of his brain in December.

Mostly known for his unique voice which can go up to that famous high note in one of the band's biggest successes “Take on me”, Harket admitted he is uncertain if he can perform again.

“The problems with my voice are one of many grounds for uncertainty about my creative future,” he said.

“I don’t feel like singing, and for me that’s a sign. I’m broadminded in terms of what I think works; I don’t expect to be able to achieve full technical control. The question is whether I can express myself with my voice. As things stand now, that’s out of the question. But I don’t know whether I’ll be able to manage it at some point in the future.”