Talking trees powered by AI, drought-resistant crops and sweet potatoes sprouting among flowers − the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show is facing the future with a focus on innovation and climate-change adaptation.

Over five days starting on Tuesday, more than 140,000 visitors are expected to view what the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) bills as “the pinnacle of horticultural excellence”.

There are stunning gardens, 30 competing for top awards, and more than 400 exhibitors showcasing their gardening knowledge and carefully cultivated plants to the public and champagne-sipping VIPs.

