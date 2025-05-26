The General Workers' Union has called for a human-centred approach to artificial intelligence, warning that its integration into the workplace risks creating a deep divide in the workforce if not handled inclusively.

Speaking during a panel discussion organised by The Malta Chamber, the GWU, and Malta Business Bureau, GWU Section Secretary for the Professionals, Finance, and Services Sector Riccarda Darmanin said the benefits of AI must be shared equitably across all sectors.

The event formed part of the second phase of the TransFormWork II project, “Social Partners Together for Better and More Effective Management of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for a Just Transition to the Future of Work.” The EU-funded initiative is led by the Bulgarian Confederation of Independent Trade Unions (KNSB) and aims to support European social partners in managing AI-driven change.

The TransformWork II project revealed a growing gap in the workforce’s ability to adapt to AI. While many workers are already using AI to boost productivity and streamline tasks, others remain uncertain or disconnected from such tools, facing concerns over job security and difficulty adapting to new technologies.

“This divide presents an urgent challenge,” Darmanin said. “We must ensure that the benefits of AI are shared equitably across all sectors of the workforce. It’s not just about embracing innovation—it’s about leaving no one behind in the process.”

The GWU is pushing for widespread reskilling and upskilling initiatives to equip workers with digital and technical skills, and for job roles to be redesigned in ways that incorporate AI to support rather than displace workers.

The union also emphasised the need for ethical AI governance frameworks that put worker welfare at the centre, involve employees in AI decision-making processes, and encourage the development of new roles in the field, such as AI ethics officers and automation supervisors.

“AI is not a threat, it’s a tool,” Darmanin said. “But how we choose to implement it will determine whether it divides or unites our workforce. That’s why we’re calling on employers, policymakers, and tech developers to take a people-first approach.”

The GWU said it would continue working with employers to incorporate training and job security strategies into collective agreements, reducing dependency on imported skills and preparing workers for the evolving labour market.