Pope Francis, who has pneumonia in both lungs, is still in a critical condition but is stable, the Vatican said Tuesday.

"The Holy Father's clinical condition remains critical but stable," the Vatican said in a statement as the 88-year-old pontiff remained hospitalised for a 12th day.

"There have been no acute respiratory episodes and hemodynamic parameters continue to be stable," it said, referring to parameters such as heart rate and blood pressure.

Francis, admitted on February 14 with breathing difficulties, suffered asthmatic respiratory attacks at the weekend that required high levels of oxygen and blood transfusions to combat anaemia.

On Tuesday, "he underwent a scheduled follow-up CT scan in the evening for radiological monitoring of bilateral pneumonia", the Vatican said.

"The prognosis remains reserved," it said.

Despite his critical condition, the leader of the world's nearly 1.4 billion Catholics has striven to keep up with Church matters during his stay, according to the Vatican.

"In the morning, after receiving the Eucharist, he resumed work activities," it said.

The pope remains fragile, and his medical team has cautioned it will take time for drug treatments to show positive effects.