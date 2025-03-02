Pope Francis, hospitalised for more than two weeks with double pneumonia, on Sunday thanked believers around the world for their "support" and "affection" as he missed delivering a third straight Angelus prayer in person.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has been treated at the Gemelli hospital in Rome since February 14, missed the traditional weekly prayer, which instead was published in the form of a letter the Vatican released at noon.

"I would like to thank you for the prayers, which rise up to the Lord from the hearts of so many faithful from many parts of the world. I feel all your affection and closeness and, at this particular time, I feel as if I am 'carried' and supported by all God’s people. Thank you all," wrote the Argentine pontiff.

He concluded by calling for peace in addressing conflicts around the globe.

"I pray above all for peace. From here, war appears even more absurd. Let us pray for tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan and Kivu," the pope wrote.

According to the Vatican, the pope spent "a calm night".

"The pope is still resting," the Holy See said earlier in its latest health update on the head of the Catholic Church.

On Saturday evening, it had said the pope's condition was "stable", adding that he was still receiving oxygen, had no fever, had been eating, was alert and praying.