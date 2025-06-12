Passengers travelling through Malta International Airport can now use the newly inaugurated priority guest terminal following a €4.5 million refurbishment project.

The terminal, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Robert Abela on Wednesday night, features five private suites on the first floor that can accommodate up to 34 guests simultaneously.

Last year, the priority guest facility contributed €6.6 million to the airport’s revenue, highlighting the increasing demand for luxury travel options.

The upgraded facility was designed with both aesthetics and functionality in mind using extensive glass, skylight and natural lighting. Food in the lounge is prepared across two kitchens.

Abela said the “cutting-edge facility reflects Malta’s commitment to innovative, high-quality tourism.”

“Malta’s airport is a strategic one and a vital part of our national history,” he added.