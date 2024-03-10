Driven by Noel Baldacchino, Italian Akela Play won Sunday's major event at the Marsa Racetrack.

This was the Southern Region Local Council Championship final for class Premier trotters on a short distance of 2140m.

This final formed part of the 10th meeting of the season. It should be noted that 18 races for trotters were held during the weekend.

Apart from this final, Saturday’s and Sunday’s race cards included nine heats which heralded the start of the Executive Security Championship for class Silver trotters and the two semi-final races from the San Franġisk Cup for class Copper trotters.

Twelve trotters lined up for the class Premier final. Diza Du Courtille (Ivan Stivala) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Dragster De Bomo (Rodney Gatt) and Elixir Du Bocage (Charles Camilleri).

