The artistic group Akkwarellisti/Brushes is going to put up its 10th exhibition at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta. Most of the artists focus on aquarelles, or as they are more commonly known, watercolours, but some will also celebrate the colourful display of acrylics, which explains the addition of ‘Brushes’ to the group’s original name. Themes explored are wide-ranging, from portraits and local scenery to experimental art and semi-abstracts.

Fabiola Agius Anastasi, George Apap, Frank Bonnici, Adrian Camilleri, John Caruana, Grace Cassar and Michael Gauci are taking part.

The exhibition will be open to the public from Saturday, October 26, to Sunday, November 3. Opening hours are Monday to Sunday 9am to 12pm, and 5 to 8pm.