Police and bomb disposal officers are “alarmed” by the amount of explosive material found in a garage where a teenager is suspected of having manufactured a bomb which was placed outside Labour Party headquarters, Times of Malta has learned.

Sources close to the police said the underground garage contained enough material for a “devastating” tragedy if it were to explode, especially since several families lived in the block on top of it.

The residents of the apartment block were evacuated from their homes as a precaution on Thursday night, when police found the explosives.

Meanwhile, Times of Malta is informed that the suspect – a 19-year-old man – has not been questioned by the police yet as the inquiring magistrate ordered him to undergo a psychiatric assessment to determine whether he is fit for questioning.

The teenager was arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of having placed the homemade bomb outside the Labour Party’s headquarters the night before.

The explosive device was found inside a waste bin outside of the building and neighbours at Mile End reported hearing a small explosion coming from the bin very early on Thursday.

At least the bomb was placed at night, when there were no people around

'Mother of Satan'

Police suspect he manufactured the bomb in a Santa Venera garage in which they found the material known as TATP, a volatile explosive that is also called ‘mother of Satan’. It is often used in terrorist attacks as it is potent and can be made out of household supplies.

“At least the bomb was placed at night, when there were no people around, and in a bin, which served to contain the explosion,” one source explained.

“Had it not been placed inside the bin, it would have shattered the building’s windows and had there been people around, they would have likely been severely injured.”

Another source said tensions were high on Thursday as police hunted down the suspect, fearing for public safety if he remained on the loose.

“This is a time of many mass events. There are political gatherings all over the islands, music concerts and now village feasts are kicking in,” he said.

“We were afraid because we couldn’t afford to have the potentially dangerous suspect on the loose when there are so many people out at different events.”

It is also understood the teenager was caught on the PL headquarters’ CCTV cameras approaching the building carrying a gym bag in which he is suspected to have been holding the explosive.

'Thank God it didn't explode'

Meanwhile, Times of Malta spoke to six people who live around Triq Ġuże Pace on Friday, where the garage is situated.

They said they saw dozens of police and military personnel approaching their neighbourhood at around 11pm on Thursday night.

“There were no sirens, but I noticed the flickering light of a police car. Many more vehicles turned up in no time and there were some 50 officers here,” one woman told Times of Malta.

Bomb would have shattered building’s windows if it were not placed in a bin

Two fire engines were also on site. One man recalled arriving home the night before to find his street alight with police cars.

“The police immediately told me to get inside,” he said.

The AFM bomb disposal unit, forensic officials and police were still on site when Times of Malta visited early on Friday afternoon, with a small white marquee set up as a base of operations.

Part of the street was still cordoned off and a fire engine was on standby.

One man said he was grateful that no one got hurt, considering explosive material was found right next to people’s homes.

“Thank God the garage did not explode; it would have taken down a whole apartment block and maybe even other buildings,” he said.

The AFM Explosives Ordnance Disposal unit and the police at the site yesterday morning.