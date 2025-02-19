An artist on the autism spectrum with limited verbal expression will be taking to the stage in her first theatrical performance – using music to communicate the protagonist’s story to her audience.

It is a role that draws many parallels with 19-year-old Alessia Bonnici’s own life.

When she read the monologue from Alessandro Baricco’s Novecento, her “jaw dropped” as she noted the “interesting overlap” between the character Bonnici will play and her own life experience, her mother Cynthia said.

Novecento recounts the life of a baby boy abandoned and raised on an ocean liner who grows up to be a great jazz pianist and lives his entire life aboard the ship, where he finds freedom and purpose, enchanting passengers with his extraordinary music.

“This baby grew into a pianist who enjoyed much more expressing himself musically rather than interacting with people,” she pointed out.

“He never got off the boat to face the big outside world,” she said.

“The story seems to converge with Alessia’s because she does not like interacting as much verbally with us, but then, when it comes to music, she really gives us so much back.”

Alessia Bonnici performs while her mother Cynthia explains the impact the role has had on their life. Video: Jonathan Borg

Alessia immediately agreed to the part after being introduced to the script.

“Alessia just loves being on stage, so the moment I was approached by Giovanni Costantino [producer and actor] to be part of a theatrical experience, I thought this would stretch her even further as an artist,” her mother said.

Bonnici will play the part of the pianist Danny Boodman TD Lemon Novecento. While this is not a traditional acting role, the narration blends with the music, and the harmony between the two “really makes it magical”.

The play’s narrator, Tim Tooney, will be portrayed by Costantino, an accomplished actor with an extensive portfolio of leading roles in Italian theatre, and the bond between him and Bonnici is building.

A renowned work of contemporary Italian literature, Novecento inspired the film The Legend of 1900, directed by Giuseppe Tornatore and starring Tim Roth in 1998.

Now, the play, produced by Costantino Films, will be performed at the Manoel Theatre in Italian with English and Maltese subtitles on February 22 and 23.

Although Bonnici is not new to the national stage, having performed in concerts before, this is another step in her artistic journey.

History is full of artists with disabilities who have achieved success, but seeing them consistently included in professional performances with able-bodied actors remains rare.

Artists have an incredible sensitivity, Bonnici’s mother said.

“They express themselves through their art, they are open-minded and it is amazing how they get Alessia.”

A Malta School of Music student, Bonnici is also skilled in violin and viola. As she pursues her musical career and continues her studies, she also has a job accompanying other musicians and ballet dancers at the Malta Visual and Performing Arts School.

She has studied under acclaimed pianists: Rosetta Debattista, who is also a music therapist at the Villabianca Centre for Music & the Arts, and Gabi Sultana.

Both have been instrumental in shaping her musical journey and helping her flourish.

“Something I always tell parents is to make sure they surround themselves with professionals who really believe in their child. I was blessed. I was always very sensitive to understanding how the people who worked with Alessia viewed her, and if that was good enough for me, they could continue working with her.

“But if they saw her as a difficulty, and only as a person with disability, then I would change things,” her tireless ‘momager’ said.

“The connections around us have been pivotal for Alessia to grow.”

‘One with music’

As a young child, Bonnici was somewhat detached in the family space due to her condition, but when her mother sang instead of telling her something, she realised she could engage her.

“She would look me in the eyes, which is something she never did. Eye contact was minimal.”

It was clear to her mother this was something she needed to invest in.

“I had to see how to tap into the music and make her more alive and more participant in our lives,” her mother said.

Some teachers found it hard to connect with Alessia but when she worked with people who were sensitive and open to different teaching methods, “incredible things” happened.

Now, Bonnici lives and breathes music.

“She is in contact with music all her wakeful hours. She is one with music. And it is effortless.”

Alessia breathes and lives music.

But it is more than just a form of communication for Bonnici; it is a way of being.

“She wants to be this person,” her mother says.

“Alessia understands more than we think. It is just that she wants to remain a mystery to us all,” she laughs.

“It is our interpretation of what she understands that is not clear. She is so clever in the way she contains herself and projects her music when it is needed.”

She may not express her feelings, yet she can grasp complex music, says her mother, in awe until this day even about the fact that she “goes on stage as though she owns it”.

Her mother describes Alessia as “an inspiration”.

“I love to dream with and for Alessia and I hope this theatrical experience will open up more doors for her.”

The new production, directed by award-winning Daniela Ardini and financed by Arts Council Malta through its Art Support Scheme – Right to Culture fund, will also mark the first Maltese edition of Baricco’s masterpiece.

It is also supported by the Italian Embassy and the Istituto Italiano di Cultura among others and, in turn, will support the Puttinu Cares Foundation.