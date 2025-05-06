Labour's deputy leader Alex Agius Saliba has condemned what he described as an "attack" on a Gaza-bound aid ship just outside Malta's territory but said the government “could not have handled the situation better”.

The MEP is among the first senior figures in the party to describe the incident on the Conscience as an attack.

Prime Minister Robert Abela told journalists on Monday that it was "too early" to determine whether the vessel was the target of an attack and urged against speculation.

According to two military experts, who spoke to Times of Malta, an analysis of footage and images of damage on board the humanitarian ship indicates it was an attack by 'loitering munition', also known as 'suicide drones'.

Contacted for comment, Agius Saliba, said: “I condemn the attack, especially since the vessel was carrying humanitarian cargo, which I believe it is, but that does not mean putting our country into unnecessary complications."

The Conscience is operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition. The organisation is hoping to sail it to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid.

It was reportedly attacked by two drones in the early hours of Friday, suffering damage to its bow area. Activists from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition have pointed to Israel as the perpetrator.

The ship remains anchored just outside Malta's territorial waters. The government has offered to assist in repairs, but has refused to allow it in.

Sources said a government surveyor on board the ship concluded its work on Monday evening and is expected to have conclusions ready on Tuesday.

Agius Saliba, who is one of the Labour Party’s more pro-Palestinian voices, said Malta, as a neutral country, reached a balance between protecting national security while supporting humanitarian efforts.

“Without exercising caution, we would have risked an attack within Maltese territory,” the MEP and deputy Labour Party leader said.

Agius Saliba said the Palestinian embassy and many activists have supported the government’s position and have praised the way Malta has handled the situation.

Times of Malta also reached out to Maltese MEP and European Parliament president Roberta Metsola, who has not commented since the incident in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Conscience left Tunisia on April 29, heading to Malta, where several activists, including Greta Thunberg and retired US Army colonel Mary Ann Wright, were set to join the mission.

But before it could arrive, the ship suffered a “drone attack”, leaving it stranded at Hurd’s Bank, a popular bunkering spot just outside Malta’s territorial waters.

Activists were quick to point to possible Israeli involvement, particularly after it emerged that an Israeli military aircraft circled Malta at low altitude just hours before the incident.

Online flight tracker ADS-B Exchange shows that the aircraft spent three hours in Malta’s airspace on Thursday before returning to Israel.

However, the Maltese government claimed otherwise, insisting that “at no point in time” did any aircraft or vessel enter Maltese airspace or territorial waters. “The territorial integrity of Malta was never compromised at any stage,” the authorities said.

Momentum leader Arnold Cassola has claimed that days before the attack on the ship Conscience, the Israeli government asked Malta not to allow the vessel access to its territorial waters or else to allow it in and to detain it because it had no certification.