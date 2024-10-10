PL MEP Alex Agius Saliba said on Thursday he had gained the support of mental health organisations to co-chair an intergroup proposed for the first time at the European Parliament.

Together with other MEPs from different political groups, Agius Saliba is urging parliament to set up an intergroup on mental health.

Such a group would foster the exchange of opinions on mental health policies across the political divide within the European Parliament, he said in a statement.

The group would also help accelerate the adoption of legislation in this field and help develop robust EU-wide policies on all aspects of mental health.

“I thank my colleagues and wider civil organisations for the trust they have shown in me. This topic is very close to my heart as it represents a fundamental requirement towards ensuring good quality of life for our employees.

"The Right to Disconnect will be a solid basis for progress in this area as it will improve work-life balance and ensure adherence to the Working Time Directive and legislation about fair pay. We must build on our achievements and develop further EU-wide policies and legislation to protect the health of our workers."

Separately, PL MEP Thomas Bajada urged the public and policymakers to foster open conversations about mental health.

During a plenary session in Strasbourg on World Mental Health Day, Bajada acknowledged his personal experiences in dealing with mental well-being, noting that mental health challenges were not distant problems but something many faced in their daily lives.

Bajada said in Malta, two out of three people experienced emotional or psychosocial difficulties this year. However, more than half of these individuals did not seek professional help, primarily due to the lingering stigma and fear associated with mental health issues.

He called on fellow policymakers and citizens to ensure mental health prevention and support are prioritised.

"The message is clear: the well-being of every citizen must be at the heart of political decisions in the European Parliament, and efforts must be made to create a better world for future generations," he said, urging fellow MEPs to be the voice for those who are too afraid to speak up.