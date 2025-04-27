Alex Agius Saliba, Labour’s deputy leader, was vociferously defending Joseph Muscat, who stands accused of serious crimes. The MEP was ruthlessly attacking the magistrate calling her actions “most scandalous”. He deceitfully rubbished the incontrovertible evidence against the accused.

Agius Saliba deviously declared that it was all hearsay, that everything relating to the Vitals-Steward fraud was just “a narrative that the PN tried to build around the hospitals case”.

He attacked the opposition for making the scandal “its own and jumped on the bandwagon making a whole campaign talking about it”.

He defended Labour’s magisterial inquiries reform claiming it was necessary to make inquiries more transparent and “not to allow this kind of lack of accountability in our judicial system”. He blamed the judiciary for “the situation where the lives of people are broken”. The Vitals-Steward debacle was just a mistake, he claimed, resulting from the “very ambitious programme of reforms that we wanted to push forward in an expedited way”.

Is Agius Saliba just profoundly dumb or simply deviously dishonest?

The Vitals-Steward debacle is not hearsay. The €4 billion concession was a scam. The civil appeals court ruled that “senior government officials were complicit in the privatisation fraud”. Those senior government officials who had full control of the filthy Vitals-Steward deals were Joseph Muscat and Konrad Mizzi. That was clear from the three damning NAO reports on the hospitals’ concession.

The whole criminal scheme was no mistake. The civil court concluded that the aim was “to draft contracts intended not to deliver quality medical services but other things”. That’s not hearsay. That’s not a narrative the PN built. That’s the court judgment based on robust incontrovertible evidence.

Muscat made no mistake. “That collusion began from the start when Vitals was given privileged information before it was awarded the mega contract. The collusion continued when Vitals got a deal that was unworkable and stretched on as one milestone after another were missed,” the court concluded. Vitals never managed a clinic let alone a hospital. It had an opaque ownership structure for good reason. And it had no money. Muscat knew this.

“The deception at play was not between a fraudster (Steward) on one side and a naive party (Muscat) on the other but rather a collusion between the two parties,” the court ruled. That’s not a mistake. That fraud didn’t happen because of “a very ambitious programme of reforms”. It had nothing to do with Labour’s “expedited way”.

“Those who had a duty to look out for the country’s interest issued one extension after another to prevent a deal that was just a front from being made public – and continued to pay millions of euros to the appealing parties (Steward) even though these were not fulfilling their obligations,” the court concluded. Muscat must have known this was a front. Yet he kept paying millions to cover up the front he had concocted. This was no mistake – this was meticulously planned.

But Agius Saliba relentlessly attacked civil society organisations who sought to expose Muscat’s fraud. He admonished “If you truly believe in the institutions, the rule of law, you believe in them always not when it benefits you”. So why does Agius Saliba not believe the court when it ruled that “senior government officials were complicit in the privatisation fraud”? Why is Agius Saliba discrediting the court judgment that there was “collusion between Steward and senior government officials”? Why does he keep lying that it was just a mistake?

There’s far more damning evidence Agius Saliba chose to overlook. Accutor AG, the Swiss firm that paid Muscat tens of thousands of euros, had a secret deal to receive 30% of Steward’s dividends from Muscat’s fraudulent €4 billion contract. Armin Ernst, Muscat’s friend, signed off on that secret profit-sharing deal in August 2019. Steward paid Accutor €7 million between 2018 and 2020 for “political consultants”, “jet expenses”, “lobbying” and “payroll services”.

Just nine months after that secret deal, just weeks after he stepped down, Muscat signed a €540,000 contract with Accutor which could be extended indefinitely. When Times of Malta contacted Muscat, the master of transparency, he refused to comment. When the secret deal was published, his lawyers insisted Muscat was “completely extraneous” to the agreement.

Armin Ernst forwarded the “drafts” of the agreement to a Steward employee warning him “Please delete these files immediately !!!! after printing them”. Those files revealed who was the “unnamed participant” granted rights over dividends from Steward.

Coincidentally Accutor also signed consultancy contracts with Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi in 2020. Of all the people in the world Accutor, which received millions of taxpayers’ money from Steward, chose Muscat, Mizzi and Schembri.

Agius Saliba insisted that magisterial inquiry reforms were necessary for more transparency and accountability. Scrubbing your iPhone and deleting drafts of secret deals doesn’t help transparency.

“I have complete faith in the ability of the police force to do its duty,”, Agius Saliba commented, “the police will conduct their investigations”. The police didn’t investigate at all. Angelo Gafà claimed he couldn’t investigate because the documents were with the magistrate.

He did nothing. We know all these squalid details through the work of the OCCRP, the NAO and investigative journalists. None of this is “gossip” or “hearsay overheard in a bar” as Agius Saliba wants you to believe. These are documented facts.

“I have full trust in the police force and the police commissioner,” Agius Saliba insisted. The only trust you can have in the police commissioner is that he’s done everything for Muscat never to be investigated, let alone prosecuted. With Angelo Gafà at the helm, Labour’s deputy leader may be confident that “allegations against Joseph Muscat will collapse”.

Labour’s deputy leader should not be spreading disinformation to protect the accused. An MEP should not be distorting the facts to benefit a person charged with criminal offences.

The Labour deputy leader should not be persecuting the magistrate for doing her duty. It’s not his role to whitewash the collusion and fraud that the defendant’s government was responsible for.

His priority shouldn’t be defending criminal suspects but protecting hardworking citizens from being ripped off by their own leaders.

Kevin Cassar is a professor of surgery.