Alex Agius Saliba has been re-elected as one of the nine vice presidents of the Socialists and Democrats Group of the European Parliament.

The Labour MP announced his re-election on Facebook, saying he will continue working for the benefit of the Maltese and Gozitans.

He was first elected to the post in December of 2021.

As one of the grouping's nine vice presidents, Agius Saliba will be part of the S&D Group's Bureau, which coordinates the group's political activity.

Individual vice-presidents are in charge of specific EU policy portfolios and supervise cross-committee issues.