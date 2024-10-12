Scotland’s former first minister Alex Salmond has died, Scottish media reported on Saturday.

He was 69 years old.

Salmond, who served as Scottish first minister between 2007 and 2014, was a leading voice of Scotland's independence movement. He led the Scottish National Party for 20 years over two separate stints.

His first term as SNP leader stretched from 1990 to 2000 and ended following fallouts with many high-profile SNP figures.

Four years later, and after leading a vociferous campaign against the UK’s invasion of Iraq, he returned as party leader.

His tenure ended in 2014, when his bid for Scotland to obtain independence fell short after a majority of Scottish people voted against the plan in a referendum.

Salmond died on Saturday after delivering a speech in North Macedonia as Alba leader, Scottish media reported. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said news of Salmond's death was a shock.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time and on behalf of Scottish Labour I offer our sincere condolences to all who will be mourning his loss," Sarwar said.