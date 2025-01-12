Former Valletta mayor Alfred Zammit was co-presenting a rally marking Robert Abela's fifth year as PL leader and prime minister on Sunday, months after he complained that people in the Labour Party had worked against his re-election as mayor in the June council elections.

He never blamed the party leadership for his predicament but had said he was not excluding the idea of making certain moves, especially if certain shortcomings were not corrected.

Zammit, was popular on the Labour Party's television station, hosting the afternoon show Kalamita for decades.

After the election, during which he missed the mayorship by 32 votes to another Labour candidate, Zammit moved Kalamita to Smash TV.

But on Sunday, Zammit appeared enthusiastic as he hyped up the crowd to welcome Robert Abela. H also thanked the party for inviting him to compere the rally alongside Roberta Albanese Dalli.

Abela and two other speakers will be addressing the rally.