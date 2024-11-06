All that Ethan, 9, wants this Christmas is a toy, as his parents are struggling to pay pending bills, leaving them with little money to buy basic necessities.

Unless someone fulfils his dream, he knows his parents will have no money left for any gifts this Christmas.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Jason has just started a new job and will be cycling to his workplace. However, he does not yet afford a wind and waterproof jacket to wear under his vest.

Ethan and Jason are two of 1,400 children from families facing social and financial difficulties who have been identified by the Foundation for Social Welfare Services for this year's edition of Children's Dreams.

The children were each asked what they wanted this Christmas, with their personalised wishes being published here.

Their wishes vary - from new clothes or sneakers to a meal out with relatives or friends.

Among them, 15-year-old Samuel asked for school supplies.

"This year will be my last year of secondary school. School supplies will help me study more and get ready for the upcoming exams," he said when asked what he wanted for Christmas.

Meanwhile, Jean, 13, spent some years in care while his mother was admitted to Mount Carmel Hospital to receive mental health care.

Mother and child have just been reunited, but the family is currently dealing with financial struggles, and all Jean wants is to be able to go out for a meal with his mother and sister.

Some of the children are being cared for in children's homes. Among them is Becky, 12, who lives in a flat with her six siblings.

The siblings are this Christmas asking for a large multi-frame where they can put photos of themselves together with some of their relatives.

Similarly, 15-year-old Dasier lives with his twin brother in a residential home.

"On Sundays, we have permission to spend some time with our mum.

"We both like taking care of ourselves and looking good, so we both wish to have cool toiletries set with boys' perfume and a shower gel."

Collie, seven, also spends some time with her mother and would like to turn such visits into a fun craft-making activity.

"Dear Santa, I really like to do crafts in my free time. This Christmas I wish to have a craft toy to take with me during my supervised access visits and make crafts with my mother."

Cathy, 16, would meanwhile like to turn her meeting with her social worker into a social outing.

She would like for one of her next meetings to take place in a coffee shop.

"Now that I am growing up, going for a hot chocolate with my social worker would also serve as an outing for me."

Now in its 12th edition, Children’s Dreams in Malta is an independent initiative launched by Lina Pecorella in partnership with a similar Children’s Dream project in Lithuania. In Malta it operates in collaboration with the FSWS.

Children’s Dreams also has a younger sister project called Nahseb Fik whose mission is to fulfill the Christmas wishes of residents in homes for the elderly.