All magistrates should be trained to deal with domestic violence cases and assigned to preside over them at least once a week to address the current backlog, the head of the Foundation for Social Welfare Service has warned.

Last year a second magistrate, Abigail Critien, was tasked with helping Magistrate Lara Lanfranco with the work in a move the justice ministry said would help end the backlog.

But Alfred Grixti said that in reality, there was "one and a half magistrates" - since one of the magistrates divided her time between handling domestic violence, as well as juvenile and child protection cases.

“Child protection deserves a magistrate on its own. Sharing a magistrate between child protection and domestic violence is neither fair to child victims, nor to domestic violence victims.

“Why is it only just two magistrates? There are about 1,500 active [domestic violence] cases and 30 magistrates – perhaps they should be given more training and tasked to do domestic violence cases once a week. We cannot just blame the government when other institutions should be doing their bit.”

He was speaking during a conference held to mark 30 years since the setting up of the domestic violence services within the foundation.

Domestic violence knows no boundaries

Grixti said the demand for the services kept increasing.

Domestic violence knows no boundaries and was even impacting people over the age of 60 in their homes, he said.

In 2012 the total spend of the foundation on domestic violence was just under €500,000 and this year spending shot up to over €3.2 million. There were 22 people working in domestic violence in 2012, that increased to 66 today.

As he thanked all staff for their dedication, he called on defence lawyers not to use tactics that involved knocking down the credibility of professionals or risk assessment tools. He also called for the depoliticizing of the subject.

Graziella Castillo, director at Appogg, said that 30 years ago society turned a blind eye to victims and silence was the norm. When the domestic violence services were set up they were not simply about offering shelter and assistance, but about changing the hearts and minds of people to build a culture of respect and create a society where violence in any form is never tolerated.

Public perception and victims in court

Ruth Sciberras, who runs the Multi-Agency Risk Assessment Meeting (MARAM), which was established in June last year following the femicide of Bernice Cassar, said ther have been 836 cases since them.

MARAM is a specialised team dedicated to evaluating high-risk domestic violence cases.

A conference was held to mark 30 years of domestic violence services. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Yvonne Mallia, director of Fondazzjoni Sebh that runs a shelter, said people still questioned why victims stayed and what they did to deserve being abused.

Sylvana Gafa, who heads the victim support services within the police force, said that one of the main challenges was that most victims chose not to testify once the case went to court. This led to an acquittal and also gave the perpetrator more power - as he labelled the victim as a liar.

Empowering victims

Domestic Violence Commissioner Samantha Pace Gasan also spoke about the need for more resources. People who worked in the system were burnt out, she said. She spoke about the need to shift focus more on perpetrators – to send out a clear messagethat violence was unacceptable and they will not get away with abuse.

Elaine Compagno, from the Women for Women Foundation, said that people had to understand the reality that women in abusive relationships faced – situations where any decision-making power was taken away from them.

The survivor of domestic violence spoke about the need to involve victims along the way adding that many did not testify against their abuses out of fear: the courts did not always make use of video conference facilities.

Political perspectives

Opposition spokesman for family affairs Albert Buttigieg spoke about the need for better enforcement and a change in the current practice whereby the victims left the matrimonial home, while the perpetrator stayed home.

Anne Marie Grech, the wife of Opposition leader Bernard Grech, called for a national campaign to address misconceptions and taboos. She said there was the need to address barriers, such as financial dependence - that kept victims trapped.

Lydia Abela, wife of the prime minister, said there was a need to intensify efforts with perpetrators to stop their abuse once and for all. She too spoke about the importance of education that included teaching children about the values of love and respect.

Parliamentary Secretary for Equality Rebecca Buttigieg and Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon spoke about the government's commitment to address domestic violence.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono, who concluded the conference, said that despite the advancements in the sector, the domestic violence cases in Malta were on the increase with over 2,000 filed last year.

She urged all women facing domestic violence to make use of the services as they provided a path to healing and independence. "Reaching out can be the first step towards safety and a life free from abuse," she said.