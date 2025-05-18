The much-anticipated Public Service Expo returns this month, with final preparations well underway at the MFCC, Ta’ Qali. Last year’s edition attracted over 55,000 visitors, and even larger crowds are expected this year as the event evolves with a fresh identity — now known as the Public Service Expo Village. This edition will take place on a significantly larger site, offering an expanded experience for all attendees.

The Public Service Expo Village will be held from Wednesday, May 21 to Sunday, May 25, promising a wide range of activities for the whole family. The core mission remains unchanged: to showcase government services and foster interaction between public service officers and the community they serve.

The Public Service Expo Village officially opens on Wednesday, 21 May, with an official opening for public administration headships, after which the general public is invited to attend between 12:30pm and 7pm. On Thursday and Friday mornings, approximately 12,000 students and teachers from various schools, including those who have successfully participated in the Malta School Games, will be welcomed. Public visiting hours on these days will again be from 12:30pm to 7pm. Over the weekend, on both Saturday and Sunday, the Expo Village will open all day from 10am to 8pm.

For the first time, the Expo Village will host two free concerts

For the first time, the Expo Village will host two free concerts. The first, Kant u Noti, takes place on Saturday at 7:30pm and will feature The Palace String Orchestra. The second, on Sunday at 5:30pm, will see a performance by the popular band The Travellers. Both concerts promise something for all musical tastes!

In addition to the indoor stands representing each ministry, a large outdoor area will feature live shows and demonstrations by disciplined forces and other entities. Visitors can also enjoy a food court offering a variety of refreshments.

Among the many services available at the Expo Village will be identity card renewals, medical tests, information on government schemes, as well as interactive activities including discussions, quizzes, competitions, sports simulations, podcasts, exhibitions and more. Free merchandise will also be distributed throughout the event. Admission to the Expo Village is completely free of charge.

A highlight of this year’s Expo will be an attempt to set a national record, in collaboration with Malta Records. Visitors will have the opportunity to sign a giant flag, which will be flown on Sunday.

For ease of access, a shuttle service organised by Transport Malta will be available, alongside specialised transport services for the elderly through Silver T. In addition to the North Entrance parking, visitors can make use of other car parks at Ta’ Qali, including those at the National Stadium and near the Farmers’ Market.

Stay updated in real time with all the latest from the Expo Village through the Public Service’s social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

We look forward to welcoming you to Public Service Expo Village 25 – an event designed to be memorable and enriching for all.