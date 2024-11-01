The Dominican community of Valletta will mark All Souls’ Day on Saturday with holy rosary at 5.45pm, followed by concelebrated mass for the repose of the dead of the parish at 6.15pm.

After mass, a communal meal, known as L-Ikla tal-ħanżira tal-Erwieħ, will be served at the Christian Doctrine Centre against a donation of €10 at 7.15pm. Tickets can be obtained from parish helpers.

Origin of the Ikla tal-ħanżira tal-Erwieħ

In numerous villages around Malta and Gozo, a piglet was offered to the parish priest, who hung a bell around its neck and let it loose when All Souls’ Day was approaching. The bell would be a signal for villagers to feed the ħanżira tal-Erwieħ roaming through the streets. The fattened pig would then be slaughtered and roasted to be served with potatoes and vegetables as the communal Ikla tal-Erwieħ.