Suspected bomb suppliers Jamie Vella and Robert Agius offered to pay €1,500 a month to Vince Muscat, known il-Koħħu, to stop him mentioning them to police, his relative has testified.

Peter Brincat, Muscat’s father-in-law, took the witness stand on Monday morning in the trial of the men accused of supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia.

He told the court that Vella approached him in Rob's Bar cafe in Marsa at some time around 2019 and told him: “I want to speak to you about Ċensu [Vincent Muscat].” The witness asked him to go outside, since there were some other patrons in the bar.

“He [Vince Muscat] is saying some things to inspector [Keith] Arnaud, and if he does not name us, we are ready to offer some money,” Vella allegedly told Brincat.

The witness said Vella offered €750 each, amounting to a total of €1,500 monthly.

Vella allegedly asked him to inform Muscat when he next visited him in prison. Brincat said Vella was accompanied by someone who was waiting outside for him but he could not recognise him, explaining that he has eyesight problems.

The witness said Vella told him to inform his daughter, with Brincat adding that she would not take it lightly.

“I was initially undecided about telling her, but then decided that I should tell her fearing they would find her outside and scare her,” Brincat recalled.

When he told his daughter, the woman reportedly replied: “No, no, no.”

Muscat is the key witness in the case against the bombers. He is serving a 15-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to the murder in what was a turning point for the the investigation into Caruana Galizia’s 2017 assassination.

Times of Malta first reported details of the alleged hush money in an investigation in 2020.

The trial continues.