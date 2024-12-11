An alleged murderer awaiting trial over a fatal stabbing in Marsa three years ago has landed in fresh trouble when he assaulted and violently resisted two policemen who were ordered to re-arrest him for skipping bail.

Amo Frank Kwaku, 28, allegedly turned violent when police went to his Marsa home to execute an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court after the accused failed to turn up several times for court sittings.

The man allegedly put up a struggle while being escorted in the police car and also later at the lockup.

He was subsequently charged with slightly injuring the policemen, resisting arrest, insulting and threatening them, refusing to obey legitimate orders as well as trying to escape from police custody.

Amo Frank Kwaku at his 2021 arraignment. Photo: Jonathan Borg

He pleaded not guilty.

In 2021 Kwaku denied murdering 23-year-old Isaac Kwabena Kyere. The victim was stabbed to death after a fight broke out on Triq it-Tigrija late on June 10 of that year.

Kyere was found face-up, unconscious in a pool of blood and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, court heard how the two officers he assaulted were examined at the Paola Health Centre and certified as suffering slight injuries.

The defendant was also certified as fit for interrogation and prosecution.

His lawyers did not request bail at the arraignment stage but requested the court to appoint a psychiatrist to examine the accused and report to the court about his mental state.

Inspector Elisia Scicluna prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit were defence counsel.