A man who allegedly stabbed and slashed his partner 26 times had proposed to her during a trip to Paris a few weeks previously, a court was told on Tuesday.

Fabian Eliuth Garcia, a 43-year-old Colombian, is pleading not guilty to the murder of Sandra Ramirez at their rented apartment in Sliema on January 13.

Garcia had turned himself in at Sliema police station soon after the murder.

Inspector Michael Vella, who testified during the compilation of evidence on Tuesday, recounted how Garcia had confessed to police using a mobile phone translation app.

He was searched at the station and found to be carrying his partner's mobile phone.

Police officers found Ramirez slumped in the bedroom of the apartment, covered with a sheet. CCTV footage showed that only Ramirez and Garcia had been in the apartment.

Sworn statements made to the police by witnesses showed that in the month preceding the murder, Ramirez had been unhappy with her relationship with Garcia and had started seeing a Palestinian man whom she had met on TikTok, the inspector said. Garcia once found Ramirez with her new friend at home.

Yet Garcia had told the police that his relationship with Ramirez was perfect, the inspector added. He had claimed they were happy and very much in love, to the extent that during a trip to Paris a few weeks previously he had asked her to marry him.

Garcia also confirmed to police that he had bought the knife allegedly used for the murder, saying Ramirez had needed a good kitchen knife.

The case continues.

Lawyers Ramon Bonnet Sladden and Kaylie Bonnet from the Attorney General's office and police inspectors Michael Vella and Wayne Camilleri prosecuted.

Lawyers Josè Herrera, Matthew Xuereb and Yanika Bugeja are appearing for the defendant, whilst lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Jacob Magri and Frank Tabone are representing the victim’s family.