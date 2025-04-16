A man currently awaiting trial by jury in connection with a 2021 fatal stabbing has been released on bail after assaulting and injuring police officers in December.

Amo Frank Kwaku, 28, stands charged with stabbing to death 23-year-old Isaac Kwabena Kyere after a fight broke out on Triq it-Tiġrija in Marsa on June 10, 2021. He denies the charges.

The man landed himself in fresh trouble last December when he assaulted and violently resisted two policemen who were ordered to rearrest him for skipping bail granted in connection with the murder proceedings.

Kwaku allegedly turned violent when police went to his Marsa home to execute an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court after the accused failed to turn up several times for court sittings.

The man allegedly put up a struggle while being escorted in the police car and also later at the lockup.

The Criminal Court, presided over by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, granted Kwaku bail on February 17, 2025, in relation to the murder charges. However, he was not released on bail pending charges over the December assault.

It also made reference to a preliminary judgement and said it feared that if Kwaku was to be granted bail, he would not be present for the appointed sittings and thus frustrate the proceedings.

The prosecution also observed that he was being separately charged for slightly injuring two policemen, resisting arrest, insulting and threatening the officers, refusing to obey legitimate orders, as well as trying to escape from police custody.

The defence summoned an employer before the Criminal Court, who said that he was willing to employ the accused as a labourer with him, even though he knew he was accused of murder.

A landlord was also summoned and told the court that although Kwaku’s lease contract expired on June 27, 2024, he had no objection to renewing it at €150 per month.

The Criminal Court saw that Kwaku had paid an outstanding court fine and granted him bail in view of the fact that all evidence was brought forward and the preliminary plea had been addressed.

Moreover, he had spent four months in preventive custody.

On April 11, his bail over the murder was reconfirmed against a €5,000 deposit and a €10,000 personal guarantee. Kwaku was ordered to sign the bail book daily.

The Court of Magistrates also granted him bail in relation to the assault. This bail was granted against a €2,500 deposit and a €10,000 personal guarantee. He was ordered to sign the bail book every day, and a curfew was imposed on him. The court also imposed a temporary supervision order and a protection order.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit appeared for Kwaku.