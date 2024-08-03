A man who stalked his former partner in breach of two restraining orders was remanded in custody on Saturday.

The 57-year-old Syrian national from Marsascala had repeatedly tried to contact his former partner using the WhatsApp messaging platform and had followed her around Żejtun and Żabbar.

But matters appeared to escalate on Friday afternoon when he waited for her outside a hair salon while she visited the premises for an appointment. Police officers had to intervene to order him to leave the area, a court heard.

The estranged couple have a 14-year-old daughter.

On Saturday, the man was escorted to court under arrest and charged with stalking and harassing his former partner.

He was also charged with breaching two restraining orders previously imposed by the courts in separate proceedings in April and May.

The man, whose name is being withheld to safeguard the identity of his daughter, who is a minor, pleaded not guilty.

His lawyers made no request for bail and the court remanded him in custody.

Inspectors Christian Cauchi and Colin Sheldon prosecuted.