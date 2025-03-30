Alliance Real Estate Group has announced the appointment of Alina Terletchi as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately.

With broad experience managing more than 15 projects across Malta and UAE, Terletchi is an expert in digital transformation, brand growth, and data-driven strategies. Her skills in digital innovation, AI-powered marketing, and customer engagement will help strengthen Alliance’s market leading position.

Welcoming her to the team, Alliance CEO Michael Bonello, highlighted her ability to take the lead in driving the company’s growth in today's fast-changing and highly competitive market.

Terletchi's appointment reflects Alliance’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and its leadership in the real estate sector. Alliance Real Estate Group is Malta's largest real estate network with close to 400 property sales and letting advisors, working in 30 branches across Malta and Gozo.