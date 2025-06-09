A group of 267 academics and professionals have signed a letter urging the government to reclaim Manoel Island after developers MIDI said they were willing to return the land.

The group said concerns that reclaiming Manoel Island would “cost taxpayers millions” should be reframed as a wise, future-oriented public investment.

The group, which includes senior lecturers, researchers, and professors said Malta currently stands at a “critical crossroads” with a "historic opportunity" to improve the national well-being.

The letter was published on Monday morning, hours after MIDI announced it is committed to finding a solution that could return Manoel Island to government hands.

In a surprise statement to the stock market late on Sunday night, the company with the concession to develop the island indicated it was ready to negotiate following government’s “recent public statements” on the project.

The group of academics recommended that the government reassess the Manoel Island concession considering unfulfilled contractual obligations by MIDI and reclaim the site for public ownership and use under the stewardship of a publicly accountable environmental agency.

It also recommends designating Manoel Island as a protected socio-ecological zone.

“This is an opportunity; not just a legal obligation, but as a chance to reflect the country’s urgent needs and current public priorities within nature-based solutions,” the letter read.

The group said as climate change and ecological crises continue to intensify, the preservation of remaining green spaces is not optional, but is crucial.

“Transforming Manoel Island into a public nature reserve and cultural heritage park offers co-benefits that align with planetary health principles which supports biodiversity, climate resilience, and community well-being.”

The group said if Manoel Island became a national park, not only would the green space support mental and physical health by providing spaces for physical activities and recreation, but also improve air quality and urban cooling.

“When the development agreement with MIDI was signed more than two decades ago, Malta’s socio-economic realities were different. While economic growth has improved quality of life in several areas it has often come at the expense of our natural and architectural heritage,” the letter reads.

“Today as Malta enters a new phase of environmental responsibility, supported by initiatives such as the €700 million investment in the environment and the work of Project Green in creating pocket gardens and revitalised urban spaces, Manoel Island presents a unique opportunity to go further.”

“Those funds, if spent to preserve and regenerate Manoel Island, would yield longterm returns in the form of improved public health, tourism rooted in cultural and ecological assets, with enhanced urban resilience.”

'Victory for people'

As the news of Midi's statement made headlines, activists celebrated the win following weeks of campaigning for Manoel Island to be a national park.

Momentum celebrated the decision, describing it as a "landmark victory for civil society".

The party congratulated NGO's Moviment Graffitti and Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar who were one of the many groups behind the campaign.

Last month, 29,000 people signed a petition calling for Manoel Island's transformation into a public park. In a Facebook post, Moviment Graffitti welcomed the statement from MIDI.

"The aim of the campaign Manoel Island: Post Għalina is precisely to see negotiations take place between both parties so that a unique place like Manoel Island- in the middle of a jungle of construction and congestion- becomes a park for the enjoyment of the people and the protection of the natural environment, rather than a cluster of luxury apartments."