Almost 500 women received abortion pills at home from a telemedicine service in 2023, Doctors for Choice have said.

That represents a 16 per cent increase from the corresponding figure in 2022 and continues a years-long trend that has seen demand for abortion pills through the service, run by Women on Web and Women Help Women, grow significantly year on year.

The real number of women who obtained an abortion in Malta last year is likely to be significantly higher, as the figure does not include anyone who travels abroad to have an abortion or those who source abortion pills through other means.

Doctors for Choice said the data clearly showed that “abortion is already in Malta and more people are opting to terminate their pregnancy in their own homes.”

“Terminating a pregnancy using abortion pills at home is considered safe up to 12 weeks of pregnancy by authoritative medical organisations, including the World Health Organisation,” the organisation said.

“Women in Malta should not be considered criminal for accessing abortion care services that are legal in all other EU states, and yet we continue to see cases in Malta of vulnerable women being summoned in front of courts for terminating their own pregnancy.”

Malta maintains the EU’s strictest anti-abortion laws, despite legal amendments passed last year. Previously, abortion was illegal in all circumstances.

The amendments initially sought to allow doctors to perform abortions when a woman’s life was in danger or health at risk. Following national protests, the government watered down the amendments to only allow doctors to abort if doctors believe the woman may die without one.

Pro-choice activists groups were dismayed at the changes and on Saturday Doctors for Choice reiterated that stance by saying the law as enacted “is not fit for purpose.”

“The new law will not help women who experience complications in pregnancy similar to that of Andrea Prudente, and it does not consider the plight of those who are victims of sexual crime or who receive a diagnosis of severe fetal anomaly,” they said.

Prudente was a US tourist who experienced medical complications while holidaying in Malta and had to be airlifted to Spain to obtain an abortion. The case sparked debate and international attention and prompted legislators to propose amendments to abortion laws.

Doctors for Choice noted that two local doctors, Isabel Stabile and Natalie Psaila, now offer a free Abortion Doula Support Service which people can ring for free abortion advice.

The organisation has also recently launched a Contraception Helpline on 20341685 to provide free advice on contraception to anyone, and aims to keep unwanted pregnancy rates down.