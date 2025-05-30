Nearly half of accountants believe the profession is overregulated, according to a survey conducted by MISCO.

The results were presented on Friday during the Malta Institute of Accountants' Biennial Conference.

The survey, presented by MISCO founding partner Lawrence Zammit and Chairperson of the MIA Young Members Group Nicholas Schembri, collected responses from 529 participants.

It found that the average overall job satisfaction score among respondents was 3.9 out of 5.

When asked about specific aspects of their work, respondents rated their satisfaction with pay and benefits at 3.6, opportunities for career growth at 3.7, satisfaction with the work environment at 3.3, and ethical behaviour within the profession at 3.5.

To improve work-life balance, 67 per cent of respondents said that better planning and clearer communication of workloads could help reduce stress.

Over half also believed that greater access to necessary resources, mentioned by 57 per cent, and the option to work from home, cited by 56 per cent, would be beneficial.

Views on regulation were split. While 48 per cent of respondents felt that the profession is overregulated, 49 per cent believed the current level of regulation is appropriate.

Only 3 per cent said more regulation is needed.

Just over half of the respondents felt that the current environment is suitable for handling regulation. However, only 30 per cent said they felt there were competent authorities offering guidance on how to navigate regulations.

Twenty-six per cent said they were not receiving such guidance, while 44 per cent responded neutrally.

On the topic of education, 37 per cent of respondents said they were satisfied with the current standard, while 25 per cent expressed dissatisfaction.

Commenting on these results, Zammit raised concerns about the quality of foundational accounting education.

He noted that many students sitting for their O-level exam “do not understand the basic principles of accounting,” and added that “the people who pass are the ones who regurgitate what they learn.”

'Cut the unnecessary red tape' - Metsola

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola addressed the conference and spoke about the challenges Europe and Malta face with regard to competitiveness.

In her speech, she addressed the topic of artificial intelligence, acknowledging that while people have genuine concerns about AI, society cannot shy away from it.

Roberta Metsola speaking at the event. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Metsola referred to the Mario Draghi report on EU competitiveness, published last year, which urged the EU to become more productive.

She acknowledged the challenges the EU faces in terms of competitiveness, particularly due to excessive bureaucracy, and called for a simplification of these processes.

“We are in a position where we can do much more by cutting unnecessary red tape and making it easier for entrepreneurs,” Metsola said.

She noted that in the past two-and-a-half years, during her tenure as European Parliament President, the decision-making process has been significantly shortened, from nine months down to just four hours.