Damiano David, lead singer of Italian rock band and Eurovision winner Måneskin, will perform at the Isle of MTV festival on July 15 along with Brazilian artist ALOK.

The show, held each year on the Granaries in Floriana, is Europe’s largest free summer music festival.

MTV said it will be broadcast in more than 150 countries, live-streamed on Pluto TV, and available on-demand via Paramount+. The festival is being held in partnership with the Malta Tourism Authority.

Maneskin won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 and David is its best-known member. He is fresh off the launch of his debut solo album, FUNNY little FEARS, which features hit singles "Born With A Broken Heart", "Next Summer", “Voices” and “Zombie Lady”, MTV said.

The show in Malta will mark a major stop amongst Damiano’s worldwide festival performances this summer, which he will follow with a global tour across North America, Europe, Australia, South America, and Asia, encompassing 34 dates across five continents.

Brazilian DJ ALOK will also headline the show. Photo: AFP

ALOK has become a global sensation, and is the most listened-to Brazilian artist internationally. His hit single "Hear Me Now" has garnered over 755 million streams, and he has collaborated with major artists like Dua Lipa, John Legend, and Ed Sheeran.

Named the No. 1 DJ in Latin America and 4th best DJ in the world by DJ Mag in 2023 and 2024, ALOK continues to be a major player in the global music scene.

“MTV is thrilled to bring our ultimate summer celebration back to the stunning il-Fosos Square. With the exceptional and truly exciting talents of ALOK and Damiano David, and the unwavering support of the Malta Tourism Authority, this year's Isle of MTV Malta is set to be another unforgettable experience,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+.

Carlo Micallef, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority said Isle of MTV Malta not only exemplified Malta’s vibrant summer ambience but also served as a premier platform for showcasing some of the world’s most exceptional musical talent. "The enduring partnership between the Malta Tourism Authority and MTV underscores the convergence of two esteemed brands that have successfully cultivated a shared vision over the years, enhancing Malta’s reputation as a distinguished destination for world-class entertainment."

Over its 16 editions, Isle of MTV Malta has seen performances from the world’s biggest stars, including Lady Gaga, RAYE, OneRepublic, Snoop Dogg, David Guetta and Alesso.