After a group of six students and two teachers from Famalicao, Portugal, visited our school in December last year, it was time for a group of five students, accompanied by two teachers from Alternative Learning Programme (ALP) Paola, to reciprocate and go on a school exchange visit to Agrupamento de Escolas D. Sancho 1, Portugal.

Vila Nova de Famalicao, commonly known as just Famalicao, is a city in northern Portugal in the Braga district and the sub-region of Vale do Ave, with a population of around 36,700 inhabitants.

The exchange took place between March 17 and 21. We had a jam-packed agenda prepared by the Portuguese coordinator.

On our first day, we had a welcome meeting and were given a presentation on the school. We learnt that the school is part of a group of schools comprising primary, secondary and even post-secondary sections.

Following the presentation, we were shown around the various sections of the secondary school, visiting several classes in the engineering, ICT and accounts sections, among others. Later, students from both schools formed groups and took part in a sort of treasure hunt so that we could get to know the city better.

On the second day, we were taken on a cultural tour of two beautiful locations, Guimarães and Braga.

Guimarães is one of the finest historical cities in northern Portugal and is considered the birthplace of Portugal. It was here that the first Portuguese king, Alfonso Henriques, was born. Its historical town centre is a UNESCO World heritage site. We visited the castle and the chapel where Alfonso Henriques was baptised and the Paços dos Duques de Bragança famous for its 39 chimneys.

Braga is in the far north of Portugal, northeast of Porto. It’s known for its religious heritage and events. To the east, Bon Jesus do Monte complex has a neoclassical church atop an elaborate 17-flight stairway. In the city centre, the medieval Braga Cathedral is home to a sacred art museum and the Gothic-style Kings’ Chapel.

The third day was dedicated to Porto, also called Oporto. This is Portugal’s second-largest city after the capital, Lisbon. Located along the river Douro, Porto is one of the oldest European cities and its core is also a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Port wine, one of Portugal’s most famous exports, is named after Porto because the product was brought to market or for export to other countries in Europe, from the metropolitan area of Vila Nova de Gaia.

Porto is also famous for its bridges. Perhaps the double-decker metal Dom Luis 1 Bridge is the most famous − perhaps because the engineer who constructed it was none other than Gustave Eiffel, who also built the Eiffel tower in Paris. Other bridges include the Arrabida, Freixo, Infante Dom Henrique and Sao Joao bridges.

The following day we stayed at school, where our students attended computer programming, robotics, engineering and biodiversity classes.

The last day was dedicated to evaluation of the school exchange programme. A survey was conducted and afterwards the students received a certificate of attendance and participation.

Several objectives were reached through this project:

1. Academic growth: The students acquired knowledge in a different education system as well as they were exposed to diverse teaching methods.

2. Cultural exchange: Experiencing life in a different European country, while developing intercultural communication skills and improving language skills in real-life situations.

3. Personal development: The students enjoyed greater independence and self-reliance, while boosting self-confidence and personal growth.

4. European identity and citizenship: The students were encouraged to participate actively in a European society as well as fostering European integration and cooperation.

5. Social inclusion: This project supported participants with fewer opportunities by promoting equality and inclusion.

Emanwel Zammit is an automobile engineering teacher and Erasmus projects coordinator at ALP.