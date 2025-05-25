Five students and two teachers from the Alternative Learning Programme (ALP) recently took part in an enriching Erasmus+ learning mobility as part of the project ‘W.I.S.H. – We Internationally Share Happiness’. The mobility, held on Lanzarote, one of the Canary Islands, focused on discovering happiness through creativity, culture and connection.

Lanzarote is renowned for its dramatic volcanic landscapes, pristine beaches and unique architectural heritage shaped by artist César Manrique. Its serene yet powerful natural beauty provided an ideal backdrop for a programme centred on well-being and inspiration.

ALP students participated in a series of creative workshops designed to explore happiness through hands-on artistic expression. These included ceramics, woodwork, photography, stone sculpture, fabric dyeing, music and visual art. The workshops fostered collaboration and self-expression while encouraging participants to reflect on the personal and cultural meanings of happiness.

The students also had the chance to explore Lanzarote’s UNESCO biosphere landmarks, drawing inspiration from the island’s unique blend of nature and human creativity. Visits to volcanic parks, historic villages and cultural sites deepened their appreciation for environmental sustainability and cultural diversity.

The experience also aimed to foster core European values such as inclusivity, mutual respect and environmental responsibility. Students engaged in discussions and reflections on how to adopt eco-friendly practices and promote a more inclusive society.

Through cultural immersion and meaningful exchange, participants were encouraged to “feel the island and its rhythms”, embracing the pace and spirit of Lanzarote.

The different countries participating in this project are Romania, Italy, Turkey, Belgium, Malta and Spain. Students and teachers from all these countries were present for this mobility in Lanzarote.

This experience served as an example of how Erasmus+ initiatives empower young people to grow, connect and make a positive impact, locally and internationally.

Joanne Bishop Magro is a media teacher at Alternative Learning Programme and is the Maltese coordinator of the W.I.S.H. project.