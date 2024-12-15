The Association of Lyceum Past Students, founded in 1994, celebrated its 30th anniversary with a lavish dinner at the Radisson Golden Sands Resort in Għajn Tuffieħa on November 30.

A good number of members attended the event with wives and friends, who all came to celebrate together the special occasion in the history of the Għaqda Ex-Studenti Liceo. They all enjoyed the special menu offered.

Speeches were delivered by ALPS president George Galea and by the immediate past president, George Stagno Navarra. They both paid homage to the ALPS founder president Dr Guido Saliba, “whose dream continues to live on to this day”.

“Looking at the future, one thinks of new members from a younger generation who will be able to lead ALPS to wider success in order to keep alive the name of Il-Liceo that has always been considered as the best secondary school in Malta and Gozo,” Stagno Navarra said.

The association also thanked its new secretary general Mark Darmanin.

“He is doing a fine job and could be instrumental to attract some new blood of younger years, who can join him and lead the association for many more years,” Stagno Navarra noted.

Attendees were given a 30th anniversary keychain carrying the association’s colourful logo and an inscription reading: ‘ALPS − 30 years of excellence, passion and commitment’.