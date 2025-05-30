Gozitan seminarians recently organised a day’s activity for altar servers on the parvis of Ta’ Pinu sanctuary.

The event brought together altar servers and their families in a spirit of joy, reflection and community.

The spiritual element of the event centred on the biblical figure of King David, whose story was adapted to the everyday life of altar servers.

The three key moments from David’s life were his calling, which reminds us that God sees differently than we do – not by outward appearance, but by what’s in the heart; the story of David and Goliath, showing how God can accomplish great things even through the little we have; and David’s sin, which highlights that even though we are not perfect, God continues to love us unconditionally.

While altar servers got engaged through David’s story, their parents attended a meeting in the hall beneath the sanctuary, where Fr Joseph Bajada and Fr Noel Debono recounted David’s story in relation to their lives as parents.

There were also games and other fun activities and food and drink stalls that created a family-friendly and festive environment.