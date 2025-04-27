The belief that the Trump administration is just chaotic, arbitrary and ultimately engaged in an act of self-harm is underestimating the ideology behind it. Trump, fully supported by his acolytes, is not up for a “deal”, as many assume. He knows perfectly well that, at this stage, only fools would queue up for an agreement.

It has become glaringly obvious that the US does not see itself bound by contracts. No need to look at the small print. Once objectives are achieved, they are binned.

Exhibit one, if examples would be necessary, is the ‘Agreement between the United States of America, the United Mexican States, and Canada’ (USMCA), formulating one of the biggest free trade zones globally. It was signed by Trump, who had designed it, and ratified by all signatories. It was “binding” for 14 years.

Now, six years later, both Canada and Mexico, the most intimate trading partners the US has today, are crippled with tariffs and threats of ever more tariffs under flimsy pretexts, in complete negation of the agreement. I am not talking about the Iran Accord, or the Paris Agreement (UNFCCC), or NATO commitments. We are talking about three countries only recently considered one in matters of trade and supply chains.

This is why friends, allies and – as far as possible – enemies have to be knuckled down by force. It was meant to be a gradual process, hoodwinking the victims as long as possible, exploiting the gullibility of target countries still clinging to norms of international behaviour. The playbook, ‘A User’s Guide to Restructuring the Global Trading System’, was written by Stephen Miran, now chair of the Council of Economic Advisers of the United States after Trump’s sweeping election victory.

The paper outlines strategies to ready the United States for unchallengeable military supre­­macy through industrial aut­arky. The international division of labour, with its long supply chains straddling the globe, was until recently considered economically beneficial for all ‒ enhancing choices, prosperity and price stability. This suited consumers globally, particularly those in the US. Yet when preparing for an all-out war, international industrial cooperation harbours dangerous vulnerabilities.

What if Canada, the US’s biggest supplier of steel, aluminium and uranium, suddenly demures? What if South Korea, or Japan, the world’s biggest ship builders after China, refuse to build naval vessels for the US navy? That China, the globally dominant player in rare earth mining and processing, will hesitate to supply the US in a build-up to war can safely be assumed.

Such considerations call for rapid US reindustrialisation. This is at the core of Trump’s lamentations about the “trade deficit”. Of course, swamping the US with goods for dollar-IOUs is welfare-enhancing for America. But it creates dependencies a country at war with the rest of the world can ill afford.

To make the world pay for America’s violent, industrial autarky, Miran offers “carrots” and “sticks” [sic].

(1) He sees the US consumer as an irresistible object of desire for exporting countries, an asset to be monetised with tariffs.

(2) The US defence umbrella, long considered advantageous to America, is in Miran’s thinking a freebie for allies and friends who should be made to pay for it with tariffs, defence purchases and submissiveness.

(3) The US dollar as the world’s only relevant reserve cur­rency is in Miran’s thinking not an “exorbitant privilege” (Giscard d'Estaing), but a burden.

The US, as he believes, is not really enjoying its practically limitless credit. It is merely “volunteering” with its chronic budget deficits (since the 1980s) to service the world, providing dutifully a universal means of payment for trade and a store of value for others.

As a consequence, the dollar suffers “permanent over-valuation”, crippling America’s industrial independence: ever cheaper imports are preventing that.

This is why international reserves in USD have to be taxed henceforth and a concerted dollar devaluation has to be imposed by accord (“Mar-a-Lago Accord”), or unilaterally.

Dollar-denominated bonds, US stocks and the dollar itself are an increasingly risky investment - Andreas Weitzer

According to Miran, since other nations’ reserves and currency policies contribute to a higher dollar value, such reserves have to be made financially burdensome by taxing interest payments (at the risk of a technical default).

As such an assault may force up interest rates, and foreign reserve authorities will have to be ordered to swap short-term dollar investments into “century bonds”. This should have the desired effect of lowering long-term interest rates for the US, while leaving space for the Fed to act in the money markets. (In Miran’s paper the Fed is not spared veiled threats either).

The considerable interest rate risk, which could potentially obliterate the market value of such 100-year bonds, will be borne by obliging foreigners. (Wouldn’t perpetuals be even better? A proposition for the US never to repay its debt again must be tempting.)

At the same time the extraterritorial reach of the dollar dominance, a handy weapon for financial warfare, has to be preserved. To avoid other countries from seeking alternatives to the US consumer, or the dollar as a reserve currency, they will have to be threatened with the withdrawal of military “protection” and punished with stifling tariffs. Miran sees a world were defence and dollar dominance are indivisibly linked.

Both US military supremacy and the maintenance of the reserve status of a devalued dollar should be established by force. Friendly partners, those sharing anti-Chinese sentiments and readily suffering a devaluation of their reserves, will be treated more leniently. Defence assurances and tariff reductions will be staggered according to the degree of compliance. A little bit more defence, and little less tariffs are the first “carrots”.

All the while, before achieving their strategic objectives, tariffs will be a source of revenue and a stimulus for foreigners and US multinationals to open shop within the US. That this would further widen the lamented current account deficit is thus acceptable.

The paper lists examples of punishable “misbehaviour” of friends and allies: “Does a nation help China evade tariffs via re-export?” “Does the nation side with China, Russia and Iran in key international disputes, for instance at the United Nations?” (not relevant if this is done by the US, which recently sided with Russia, North Korea and China). “Does the nation support or oppose US security efforts in various theatres?” “Do the nation’s leaders grandstand against the United States?”

Sure, the paper is full of contradictions and curious misconceptions. It confuses VAT with tariffs, for instance, and trivialises the inflationary impact of tariffs. But it clearly illustrates how this administration is united in its contempt of Europe (read also Vice President JD Vance and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth chatting on messaging service Signal, The Atlantic, March 24). And it shows that all our dollar investments have urgently to be re-examined.

Dollar-denominated bonds, US stocks and the dollar itself are an increasingly risky investment proposition. Their future value is now not only commercially, but also legally uncertain.

Andreas Weitzer is an independent journalist based in Malta.

