A soldier and athlete who lost both legs and arms when his body was attacked by a virus has returned to his beloved hockey pitch as a coach.

Shawn Mifsud, who has had to learn how to use prosthetic limbs, is coaching two teams for the Żurrieq Wolves Hotsticks.

He has also been working on his videography skills by creating a music video and the content for the team’s social media pages.

The 38-year-old, who has been playing hockey since the age of 11, said he was spurred to rejoin the sport because he realised “I had to do something with my life”.

RELATED STORIES Watch: ‘I woke up and I knew that my arms and legs were gone’

Mifsud began feeling unwell in August 2023 and was rushed to hospital after developing a fever.

It transpired he had contracted a viral infection and was placed in an induced coma as the intensive care team fought to save his life.

When he woke up two weeks later, he was told sepsis had set in and his limbs had to be amputated.

Mifsud shared his story with the public a year ago in the hopes of raising funds for new prosthetic limbs and has been sharing updates on social media about his recovery.

Shawn began playing hockey at the age of 11 and started coaching youngsters by 16 – progressing to coaching players for the national team.

“We bought everything – my arms and legs. My arms I’m done with training now, I’m just getting used to them: I’m eating and editing also... As for the legs, we bought them as well now and I’m training to walk again,” he told Times of Malta.

“After what happened, mentally, I was not in a good place and thought I had to do something with my life. I could not do videography yet, so I decided to rejoin hockey and re-joined as a coach,” he said.

Shawn began playing hockey at the age of 11 and started coaching youngsters by 16 – progressing to coaching players for the national team.

His plans for 2023 include taking his Facebook page – SM Media – to the next level by using it as a platform to share the stories of “unsung” athletes who have a lot to share and can offer inspiration.

He also plans to continue building on his passion of videography by expanding into live streaming.

And he will continue to move forward with the support of his wife Graziana and their children, aged five and two, and their families.

“I thank the Maltese people, Puttinu Cares and the Armed Forces of Malta for their support… now it’s in my hands. I have to train,” he said.