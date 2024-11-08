Amsterdam's mayor said Friday the city had been "deeply damaged" by "hateful anti-Semitic rioters" who hunted down and attacked fans of Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv in a night of "unbearable" violence.

Femke Halsema described gangs on scooters targeting fans of the Israeli club, beating and kicking them in "hit-and-run" assaults, leaving five people hospitalised.

"I can easily understand that this brings back memories of pogroms," Halsema said, adding that she was "ashamed" by the violence.

"Our city has been deeply damaged. Jewish culture has been deeply threatened. This is an outburst of anti-Semitism that I hope to never see again," she added.

Violence flared after the Europa League match between Amsterdam-based Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv, which the home club won 5-0.

Despite a "sporting" atmosphere on the ground and a huge police presence, authorities were unable to stop the rapid attacks on fans in several locations in the city.

Officers made 62 arrests in total but police chief Peter Holla said the hit-and-run tactics of the rioters made it "exceptionally" difficult to prevent the attacks.

He said 800 officers had been deployed, a very large number for Amsterdam, adding: "We spent weeks preparing" for the match.

Halsema announced tightened security measures in the city, including a temporary ban on demonstrations, stepped-up police deployments, and extra protection for key institutions.

Tensions were already running high, with "incidents on both sides" on Wednesday, 24 hours before the match, according to Holla.

He said Maccabi supporters had "removed a flag from a facade on the Rokin and they destroyed a taxi. A Palestinian flag was set on fire on the Dam," referring to Amsterdam's central square.

'Shocking images'

Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the clashes and said the "shocking images" of a "pogrom" were reminiscent of last year's Hamas attack on Israel.

"We see with horror this morning, the shocking images and videos that since October 7th, we had hoped never to see again: an antisemitic pogrom currently taking place against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans and Israeli citizens in the heart of Amsterdam, Netherlands," Herzog said on X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered two planes to be sent to the Netherlands to bring the Israeli fans home.

The first flight carrying football supporters evacuated from Amsterdam landed early Friday afternoon at Ben Gurion airport, the Israel Airports Authority said.

"The plane that arrived in Tel Aviv now has passengers evacuated from Amsterdam," a spokeswoman said.

The Israeli military said it had banned all its personnel from travelling to the Netherlands until further notice in response to the violence.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof denounced the "completely unacceptable anti-Semitic attacks on Israelis".

"I followed with horror the coverage from Amsterdam," Schoof wrote on X, adding he had spoken with Netanyahu to assure him that "the perpetrators will be tracked down and prosecuted".

Netanyahu's office said he told Schoof that he "views the premeditated anti-Semitic attack against Israeli citizens with utmost seriousness and requested increased security for the Jewish community in the Netherlands".

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said she was "outraged" by "vile attacks targeting Israeli citizens in Amsterdam".

"Anti-Semitism has absolutely no place in Europe. And we are determined to fight all forms of hatred," she added.

"The violence against Israeli citizens in Amsterdam recalls history's darkest hours. I strongly condemn it and express my sympathy for the injured," French President Emmanuel Macron said on X.

'History's darkest hours'

In scenes that showed the tensions, an unverified video on social media purportedly filmed on Thursday appeared to show some Maccabi fans chanting in Hebrew: "Finish the Arabs! We're going to win!"

Israeli authorities urged their citizens in Amsterdam to stay in their hotels and avoid showing Israeli or Jewish symbols if they do go outside.

Israel's new foreign minister Gideon Saar said he had requested the Dutch government's assistance in ensuring Israeli citizens' safe exit from their hotels to the airport to take the rescue flights.

A pro-Palestinian rally against the Israeli football club's visit was initially scheduled to take place near the stadium on Thursday, but was relocated by Amsterdam city council for security reasons.

In another potential flashpoint linked to football, France are scheduled to play Israel in Paris next Thursday.

France's interior minister said the match would go ahead as planned.

The violence in Amsterdam took place with anti-Israeli sentiment and reported anti-Semitic acts across the world soaring as Israel wages wars against Iran-backed militants in Lebanon and Gaza, which have seen massive civilian casualties.