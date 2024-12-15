Former PN MP Jason Azzopardi has filed an urgent request for another magisterial inquiry into an alleged criminal racket spanning the Gozo Ministry and Transport Malta, featuring Minister Clint Camilleri and his wife.

After months of gathering information from persons who approached him under professional secrecy, Azzopardi is now calling upon a magistrate to seize electronic devices and the damning material evidence they contain before it is irretrievably lost.

Since September, Azzopardi said he had been receiving information about an ongoing racket whereby government jobs and/or greatly sought-after moorings spots at the Mġarr harbour were being handed out in a fraudulent manner.

A Qala resident, Toni Caruana nicknamed Żbibu, allegedly featured at the heart of the racket.

Caruana regularly met third parties in the village square or local band club, promising them jobs in the public sector or the moorings spaces down at the Gozo harbour, against monetary kickbacks or other gifts.

Mooring spots were secured even to persons who were not fishermen. Other persons on the waiting list for the highly demanded spots, were assisted by jumping the queue on the waiting list.

Caruana would then pass on the relative requests and information to his son, Christoph, until recently serving as the head of Customer Care at the Gozo Ministry and a member of Minister Clint Camilleri’s private secretariat.

This public officer would contact fellow public officer, Marcel Meilaq, at Gozo’s Transport Malta office.

Meilaq also hailed from Qala and was likewise “very close” to the minister, said Azzopardi.

He said Meilaq was the “essential link” which enabled this racket to reach its “corrupt end”.

And all along Minister Camilleri was aware of the goings-on and was thus an accomplice, claimed Azzopardi, stressing however, that he did not have any evidence that the Minister derived any monetary benefits out of the criminal activity.

He did however get political mileage by securing electoral votes.

Father and son Caruana’s actions took place “with the blessing and approval” of the Minister, Azzopardi said.

It was crucial for the inquiring magistrate to seize the phones of the players in this racket so as to preserve the traces of crime allegedly found - or at least until a few days ago found - therein.

Camilleri's wife accused of involvement in criminal racket

The minister’s wife, lawyer Deborah Camilleri, was also suspected of embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds, claimed Azzopardi.

Although she was a full-time top manager at Transport Malta Gozo, Camilleri regularly exercised her private legal profession before the Gozo courts, often attending morning sittings when she should be at her TM office.

That meant that on a prima facie level, Camilleri was liable to face prosecution for money laundering.

As a Transport Malta official, Camilleri was allegedly aware of the racket, said Azzopardi, calling for urgent action so that servers at Transport Malta Gozo, the Gozo Ministry, mobile phones and other electronic devices are seized.

In light of such evidence, Azzopardi called upon the magistrate to investigate the suspected persons over their various roles in the criminal organization, trading in influence, false declarations, fraud and forgery, money laundering and bribery of public officials.

This was a classic case of “computer misuse,” said Azzopardi.

The minister’s wife was also to be investigated for embezzlement and misappropriation, as author, with her husband as an accomplice.

Azzopardi presented court documents proving that at least on 11 different occasions, Camilleri was assisting private clients before the Gozo court during office hours at Transport Malta.

Court minutes attached to his application showed that Camilleri appeared before two different magistrates on the same day and even before the same magistrate in two separate cases on the same day.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi signed the sworn application.