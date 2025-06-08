“It used to be the Wild West.” These are the words former EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton used to describe digital landscape prior to the enactment of the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). Indeed, the DMA is already shaking up how major tech companies operate.

For years, regulators have accused tech giants of abusing their dominance to stifle competition, control app ecosystems, and give preferential treatment to their own services over those of smaller rivals. Think about how your phone only allows certain apps, or how Google often puts its own products at the top of search results. Now, the EU is pushing back with a set of tough rules designed to curb monopolistic practices and level the playing field.

But what exactly is the DMA, and how will it affect your digital life?

The DMA is a piece of EU legislation that entered into force in 2022 and took effect in 2023. From March 2024, designated ‘gatekeepers’ – large online platforms deemed to have significant market power that control access to digital markets – have been required to comply with a set of strict obligations aimed at ensuring fair competition.

To be designated as a gatekeeper under the DMA, a company must meet three key criteria:

• It must have a significant impact on the internal market;

• It must provide a core platform service that acts as an important gateway for business users to reach end users, such as an app store or search engine; and

• It must already have, or be likely to soon gain, a strong and lasting position in the market.

Currently, the European Commission has designated seven companies as ‘gatekeepers’: Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Apple ByteDance (TikTok), Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), Microsoft and Booking.com. Once listed, these firms must follow a strict set of ‘dos and don’ts’ meant to prevent unfair competition and promote innovation.

Indeed, under the DMA, gatekeepers cannot self-preference their own products in search results or app stores. The DMA requires user consent before combining personal data across services (like linking your WhatsApp data to your Facebook profile) and mandates interoperability between messaging platforms to enable cross-platform communication; in theory this means you can message someone on iMessage from your WhatsApp account. Users must be able to uninstall pre-installed apps and choose their preferred browsers, search engines or assistants.

The removal of self-preferencing by dominant gatekeepers opens new opportunities for startups and smaller firms to gain visibility and compete on equal footing, free from algorithmic bias

These measures give consumers greater control, allowing for more transparent, unbiased search results, clearer advertising, and improved privacy. The DMA also opens up digital ecosystems by requiring support for alternative app stores and payment systems, fostering competition and innovation.

The DMA brings important advantages for businesses, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises. The removal of self-preferencing by dominant gatekeepers opens new opportunities for startups and smaller firms to gain visibility and compete on equal footing, free from algorithmic bias.

Developers also stand to gain from more balanced terms, including the freedom to use alternative payment systems in app stores, helping them keep more revenue and reinvest in innovation.

The DMA also tackles ‘killer acquisitions’ by enforcing stricter scrutiny on mergers, specifically targeting cases where large companies acquire smaller competitors to eliminate potential threats, thus protecting emerging competitors from being absorbed before they can grow.

Failure by the gatekeepers to comply with the DMA can result in fines of up to 10% of a company’s global turnover, rising to 20% for repeated offences. Furthermore, the European Commission can also impose periodic penalty payments of up to 5% of the average daily turnover if companies fail to comply with its decision, making non-compliance an exceptionally costly risk. Indeed, recently the European Commission fined Apple €500 million and Meta €200 million for breaching the DMA.

Since the DMA began enforcement in 2024, several major tech companies have started making significant changes to comply with the new rules.

Apple, for instance, announced plans to allow sideloading and support for third-party app stores within the EU, marking a major shift from its traditionally closed ecosystem. Google has begun adjusting its search results to present shopping and hotel information more neutrally, reducing the advantage previously given to its own services. Meanwhile, Meta is working to make WhatsApp interoperable with rival messaging platforms, which could allow users to message across different apps for the first time.

However, putting these rules into practice hasn’t been straightforward as enforcement is complex, due to legal challenges by tech giants.

Advocates of the DMA argue that this is a big step by the EU to make the digital world fairer for everyone. While it will take time for all the changes to fully take effect, consumers can expect more choice, better privacy, and clearer information online.

For smaller businesses and developers, the law creates a more level playing field, giving them a better chance to compete and grow.

In the long run, the DMA can help in shaping a digital future that works for users, not just the biggest tech companies.

Denise Camilleri is director, Communications, Energy, Transport and Financial Services Markets at the MCCAA’s Office for Competition.

