Internationally acclaimed baritone Charles Buttigieg is performing in an evening of opera, Maltese and Neapolitan classics, and other popular songs at Santa Luċija Square in Gozo on Saturday.

Buttigieg will be accompanied by new talent Ilyas Ige Sultana, American mezzo-soprano Katherine Dobbs, soprano Miriam Cauchi, X-Factor judge and singer Gianluca Bezzina, Schola Cantorum Jubilate, and a live orchestra under the direction of Mark Gauci.

Buttigieg has been making a name for himself both locally and abroad. Having recently accompanied Joseph Calleja and Andrea Bocelli in the Christmas Special, his musical journey started at the tender age of 11 when his talent was discovered by the parish priest. Under the guidance of Mro John Galea, Buttigieg joined the Chorus Urbanus, and then continued his studies under the tutelage of Maltese soprano Juliette Bisazza.

Now 25, his dedication and talent led to scholarships from the BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation, performances with top names in opera, and two Encouragement Awards from the Metropolitan Opera in 2021 and 2022.

As from September 2024, Buttigieg will be based in Florence as a Mascarade Opera artist and performing at the Teatro La Fenice in Venice, Teatro Pergola in Florence, the Royal Opera House in London, and other partner houses in Germany.

Saturday’s programme includes diverse iconic opera pieces from La Traviata, Carmen, Rigoletto and Tosca, beloved Neapolitan pieces such as Canta Napule, and more recent and contemporary pieces, including New York New York and A Million Dreams.

Entrance to the concert is free. Attendees will have the opportunity to donate to The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

The event is being organised by the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the Ministry for Gozo and Planning.