Il-Knisja Kolleġġjata ta’ San Pawl Nawfragu fil-Belt Valletta

by Michael Galea

published by Parroċċa San Pawl Nawfragu tal-Belt Valletta, (2024)

Il-Knisja Kolleġġjata ta’ San Pawl Nawfragu fil-Belt Valletta by Michael Galea is divided into three sections, and includes a preface by the Archpriest Can. David Cilia, a foreword by the author, a list of references, an appendix and a list of parish priests.

Galea, a native from Valletta and parishioner of St Paul’s, has been writing about the collegiate church of the shipwreck for the past 50 years and his love for his roots are quasi tangible in all his texts on the subject. This present publication, however, stands in a class of its own thanks to his detailed archival research and flowing style.

The first section is entitled “L-ewwel snin tal-parroċċa” and, as the name suggests, in it Galea traces the origins of pastoral activity among the Maltese residents in Valletta in 1571 before any of the three present Roman Catholic parishes had been founded, leading to formal foundation of parish of shipwreck of St Paul in 1571.

The historical narrative then continues describing the building of the three churches, one replacing the other, according to the needs of the increasing number of parishioners.

The third and final church is the present one and at this point Galea gives a detailed description, supported by references taken from the parish archives and other sources, of every part of the said church: the choir, the dome, the sacristies, the belfries and their bells, the façade and the organ.

The façade of the Collegiate Parish Church of St Paul’s shipwreck in Valletta. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Some important foundations and benefactors are also discussed, giving a more complete picture on how the church acquired all that it possesses and thanks to whom.

Four of chapters within this section are dedicated to the significant decade of 1730-1740 which included two pastoral visits in 1730 and 1740, the bestowal of the title of collegiate upon this church in 1733, giving details on the build-up of this event, the installation of the first canons in 1737 and culminating in the consecration of the church in 1740.

Following this, the beloved feast of the shipwreck of St Paul as it celebrated in Valletta is taken into account from a historical perspective, detailing the privileges linked to this feast, and its institution as the patronal feast of Malta in 1610.

Details are given on the precious silverware that is used to adorn the main altar and other parts of the church on the feast day and on other occasions.

One of the most important churches on the island

A chapter is dedicated to the monumental statue of St Paul, a masterpiece by Melchiorre Gafà, completed in 1659 for baron Paul Testaferrata, and which was used for the first time during the procession of 1690; some references to restoration interventions are also made.

A nod is also given to the musical activity linked to the feast, especially the composition of the popular antiphon by Paolo Nanio Sancte Paule Apostole which till this day is one of the cherished and sought after aspects of the feast, and also the role of the La Valette Philharmonic Society, founded in 1874.

The final part of the first section deals with the other churches that originally fell under the jurisdiction of this parish, two of which eventually became parishes themselves, that of St Publius in Floriana, and that of Our Lady of Sorrows at Pietà.

Archpriest Canon David Cilia presents the book to the author.

The second section, Ħarsa lejn il-Kolleġġjata offers an adequately detailed presentation of the church, discussing the paintings and other artefacts found in the various chapels within the church, which are discussed one by one. Peripheral structures, such as the Oratory of Our Lady of Charity, the crypt and the underground burial site beneath the church are also taken into consideration.

This section also includes some historical details regarding the important relics possessed by the church, the most important of which are the arm of St Paul and part of the column on which he was beheaded.

The final section then deals with the life of the parish, offering nonetheless interesting historical documentation related to some institutions within it and also to important event in the recent past, namely the 400th anniversary from the foundation of the parish, the 18th and 19th centenaries from St Paul’s shipwreck, and the recent celebration of 2009 and 2010 linked to the 2,000th anniversary from the birth of St Paul and the 1,950th anniversary from the shipwreck.

The book is, of course, not exhaustive in all the matters that it discusses, but it is nonetheless an excellent contribution to research in the field of ecclesiastical heritage, in this case dealing with one of the most important churches on the island.

The book will be launched at the Collegiate Church of the Shipwreck of St Paul, Valletta, on June 20 at 7pm. The public is warmly invited to attend.