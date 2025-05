At the heart of this year’s edition of the popular Museums by Candlelight is the sword of honour personally awarded by Napoleon in 1800 to Denis Decrès, a famous French Rear Admiral. This sword was given in recognition of Decrès’s involvement in the French Blockade, as commander of the warship Guillaume Tell. For the first time, this sword—recently acquired by Heritage Malta—will be exhibited at the Malta Maritime Museum.

