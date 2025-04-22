In the Land of Almost True is a collective exhibition that brings together a diverse group of artists whose practices explore storytelling through form, colour and material. They invite you into Art at The Seaside’s space in Senglea to experience the mystic, surreal, and fairytale-like quietly unfold.

First up, artist Saviour Baldacchino, whose style echoes the emotional rawness of Francis Bacon, offers a compelling series of mostly figurative paintings including a large depiction of the Last Supper.

