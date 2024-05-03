Summer 2024 is a special one for those who love Olympic sports events, and it can be even more so for four BOV Visa cardholders, who can win an all-inclusive trip for two to attend these Olympic Games. Visa is enabling BOV cardholders to participate in a Spend and Win lottery which will run until June 16, 2024.

BOV Visa cardholders who would have affected at least 15 retail transactions with an aggregate spend of €200 with their Visa cards during the promotion period – both through a physical Visa card or using a digital wallet, with a smartphone or enabled wearable – can win an all-inclusive package worth over €15,000. The package includes return flights to Paris, airport transfers, a two-night hotel accommodation, and exclusive tickets for two Olympic Games events, varying from water polo, volleyball, swimming, basketball, martial arts, diving, football, and the closing ceremony. The winners will be randomly drawn on June 18, 2024.

Speaking about this promotion, BOV Head of e-Banking, Chris Degabriele thanked Visa for giving BOV customers this unique opportunity. “Once again, we are reaping the benefits of our close collaboration with Visa, a giant in the payment services industry. This collaboration is helping us give customers different means of making payments, through physical cards and digital wallets, as more and more customers move away from cash as their preferred payment method. It is so easy to pick a card from our wallet or reach out to our mobile phone to make payments in seconds, saving us so much time in today’s modern and fast-paced world.

"The benefits that Bank of Valletta offers from this collaboration with Visa are being forwarded to our loyal customers, who trust us with their day-to-day transactions. This summer these loyal customers are being rewarded with a unique chance to participate in this promotion to win the trip of a lifetime.”

From his end, David Farrugia, country manager Visa in Malta commented: "We are excited to collaborate with BOV to offer their Visa cardholders innovative payment solutions that are easy to use, secure and convenient. We believe that payments should be seamless and rewarding for everyone, and that's why we are launching this exciting initiative that gives their Visa customers the chance to win a trip to the Paris 2024 Olympic games. This is a unique opportunity to witness the world's best athletes compete on the global stage and enjoy the beauty and culture of Paris. We wish all the best to the participants and look forward to celebrating the winners."

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 taking place in the French capital, will be held between July 26 and 11th August 11, with the participation of 10,500 athletes worldwide. In total, 206 nations are taking part, including Malta, with 306 sporting events covering a total of 28 different sports disciplines will be held during these games.

Further information and the full terms and conditions of the BOV Visa Spend and Win lottery can be found on https://www.bov.com/bov-visa-card-april-2024-campaign.