The majority of us have probably received emails from strangers offering us enormous sums of money in exchange for our help. We delete these and forget about them. Terence Mirabelli chose to accept the offer.

This is the full transcript of the conversation.

Hello Dear,

I wish to review some information, thereby confirming if your contact is still active or not.

I am the protocol director in charge of consignment dispatch here in our bank. During my Investigation to check unregistered files, I observed a file in your names and no actions has taken against it and I will tell you the contents of the file.

My investigation is to undertake any unregistered files for delivery before confiscation.

I observed your email address and decided to contact you privately. Do not hesitate to consult me, so we can discuss on the possible arrangement and for further disbursement.

Regards,

Dr Fred Luke

My dear Fred,

Thanks for your email. Indeed, I am still very active and am impressed by your title – protocol director.

By the way, did you ever watch Protocol with Goldie Hawn? What a blast.

I stray, I understand you have files of mine. Which ones exactly, as I do not recall mislaying any?

Regards,

T

Good to read from you.

I would like to legally appoint you as the beneficiary to a consignment containing a total sum of US$2.25 million. And the entire amount is sealed in a consignment under our bank custody.

I can dispatch the consignment to you or further arrange to pay in the total amount into your bank account and for disbursement 40% will be your commission.

I can commence with the paper works, so we need to obtain a change of Ownership in your names and we must fellow all legal means to avail any breach of Law.

I will inform you about the necessary requirements hence I confirm your position to keep 60% from the entire amount for me and as soon as the fund is under your possession.

Don't hesitate to ask any question in case you need some clarification/s.

Thanks, in anticipation.

Regards,

Dr Fred Luke

My dear Fred,

I need a lawyer to handle the millions you plan to transfer my way. And I must alert my bankers of the huge sums of money that will be deposited in my account.

When do you think you can send me the money? Will it be gift-wrapped or in a plain brown bag?

Regards,

T

You have a point, though there is no means I will send the entire amount as a gift wrapped or in a plain brown bag or transfer the entire amount without proper arrangement and You will only collect 40% from the entire amount and keep to balance for me.

Do you own any form/s of the following valid ID, Passport, Driver's License, Police Clearance, Voter's ID?

Any of the above credential is necessary, because to commence with the transaction formalities I have to appoint a Financial/Government accredited lawyer with a declaration/mandate (Power of Attorney) and from the probate session (12) to enable you receive the consignment or asset transfer at your discretion and legal documents procession normally takes three (3) banking days and for the completion of all paper works.

Without the acquisition of Power of Attorney, any request for claim or application will contradict to our Banking and Financial Dealings Act 1971, session 1. Also, considering limitation for bank Currency/Exchange for Outward Remittance, there could be option to set up a discretion/trust account.

A discretionary trust is a financial structure which can hold assets such as cash or investments. Trustees are appointed, and these people are the legal owners of the assets within the trust and have full discretion as to how they are invested. Beneficiaries are named at the creation of the trust but the trustees retain full control of when, or indeed if, any money is paid out from the trust to the beneficiaries.

You will be privilege to withdraw cash through the use of a bank ATM/Debit card without any limitation from your bank or any financial organization like IMF, Reserved Bank, Central Bank or any financial making bodies.

In most cases money could be concealed for it stability and tradition of banking secrecy in form/s of Gold depository, cash, Gifts or other valuables mostly in a consignment form.

Let me know your position.

Regards,

Dr Fred Luke

My dear Fred,

Yes, I have a passport and driver's license. I have no idea what a police clearance is – bill of health? Not a problem, I can provide it.

If you have to appoint a lawyer, you do not need me.

You also want to know my position. I am sitting down as I write to you.

Regards,

T

You have a point though there is no means I will send the entire amount as a gift wrapped or in a Terence.

Assuming I send the remittance as a gift to you sealed in a plain brown bag, is there is no going to be a process to get the fund out from my bank and such needs a Power of Attorney.

Is Malta using US Dollars as local currency?

The lawyer is even demanding for 5% commission and from the entire amount. And you have to visit their office along with any of the following IDs: Passport & Driver's License.

You are living in Malta so there is no means it will be possible and here if we don't hire a lawyer for interpretation of law, what do you think then?

I am even suggesting of obtaining a US Mobile sms/simcard and post it to you address in Malta.

You either fellow my directives or you forget about the transaction after all there is no any probate granted to you already. You should not be a ignorant to understand that this is a money issue.

Regards,

Dr Fred Luke

My dear Fred,

What do you mean you will not send "in a Terence", what does this mean?

In Malta we use any currency that makes us money, we are not choosy.

I see the lawyer wants a commission as well; fine, but not from my cut. I want it all.

And if you want to send me a US mobile, one of the new iPhones would be nice. In silver preferably – gold is a bit OTT.

Of course, I will 'fellow' your directives, my dear Fred

Regards,

T

We may not continue the transaction because the bank is requesting that you has to open account while the bank ATM card will be courier to your address in Malta, so if you are willing to take the task and then get back to me.

Regards,

Dr Fred Luke

My dear Fred,

This morning I opened a special bank account at the Zurrieq Offshore Bank, a very discreet merchant bank operated by a Swiss from Zurich; his name, should you require it is Herr Christian Emmenthal.

My account's IBAN number is MT13ZOB33048000000060926574380, this is a current account.

As the protocol director of your bank, I am sure you can take it up from now? Oh, when you send the ATM card, can you also include the mobile phone you promised? The new iPhone has been launched, and I would like one too.

Regards,

T

What's your account limit with Zurrieq Offshore Bank?

Regards,

Dr Fred Luke

My dear Fred,

There is no account limit on a current account here.

It is customary here that for every 1,000 deposited in a current account, you get a ball point, to a maximum of 50,000. After that you earn interest, the amount is negotiable with the bank.

I shall also open a deposit account at the ZOB and notify the manager that the limit will be one million dollars

Regards

T

At this point, 'Fred' becomes serious and his emails are in capital letters, for additional emphasis.

I AM WILLING TO TRANSFER INTO YOUR CORRESPONDING ACCOUNT IN MALTA OR ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, BUT IN THAT CASE YOU HAVE TO PAY FOR VOUCHER ISSUANCE WHICH IS IN LINE WITH OUR NEW BANKING POLICY, AND WITH THE VOUCHER AUTHORIZATION I CAN EASILY TRANSFER THE MONEY INTO YOUR PROVIDED ACCOUNT AND COLLECT MY SHARE OF THE MONEY.

REGARDS,

DR FRED LUKE

My dear Fred,

Bring it on!

How do I get a voucher? From Groupon? How much does it cost? Where do I send it?

Dying to hear from you, so that we can collect all that loot you've been promising.

Regards,

T

MALTA IS LOCATED IN EUROPE AND YOU CAN SUBMIT THE AMOUNT (FOR ISSUANCE OF VOUCHER) IN LONDON-UNITED KINGDOM. THE PRICE FOR ISSUANCE OF THE VOUCHER IS 252GBP (TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY TWO GREAT BRITISH POUNDS). AS SOON AS THE VOUCHER IS AUTHORIZE IN YOUR NAMES AND RECEIPT AGREEMENT, THEN I CAN EFFECT THE TRANSFER INTO YOUR CORRESPONDING BANK ACCOUNT OR EQUALLY INSTRUCT FOR THE RELEASE OF TRANSFER THROUGH OUR AFFILIATED BUREAU OF MONEY EXCHANGE, BUT NOTE THAT IN EACH TRANSFER YOU WILL KEEP MY COMMISSION FOR ME. LET ME KNOW YOUR POSITION SO I WILL SEND A COVERING LETTER TO ENABLE YOU RECEIVE THE PAYMENT INSTRUCTION OR DIRECTIVE ON HOW TO REMIT THE REQUIRED AMOUNT FOR THE ISSUANCE OF THE VOUCHER.

REGARDS,

DR FRED LUKE

My dear Fred,

I had noticed Malta's location as being in Europe. Very subtle observation on your part.

Okay, so I pay 252 great British pounds for a voucher – who to and how do I transfer it to the bank? Wire transfer, cheque, carrier pigeon?

I must have details as I am impatient to receive the millions you promised. Herr Emmenthal of the ZOB is also ready to facilitate with lubrication of the transfer process.

Regards,

T

I WILL PROVIDE YOU WITH THE RECEIVER'S NAME HENCE THERE IS A SIGNAL BUT NOTE THE REMITTANCE WILL BE THROUGH MONEY GRAM FROM MALTA TO LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM) AND NOT THROUGH WIRE TRANSFER OR CHEQUE.

YOU WILL PROVIDE ME WITH THE DEPOSIT/TRANSFER SLIP OR INFORMATION'S.

REGARDS,

DR FRED LUKE

NOTE, THE NAME OF THE RECEIVERS INFORMATION'S BELOW:

Receiver's Name: Peter Collins

City: Hartwell

County; London

Zip codes: NN78SE

Country: United Kingdom

YOU HAVE TO SEND THE AMOUNT THROUGH MONEY GRAM FROM MALTA TO LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), AND WITH THE DEPOSIT/TRANSFER SLIP OR INFORMATION'S.

REGARDS,

DR FRED LUKE

My dear Fred,

Apologies for not replying sooner. I was in Ireland, another island. A lovely island is Ireland, yet it rains a lot. I digress.

Cannot send to the address you supplied. MoneyGram says it's incorrect. Hartwell is a village in Northamptonshire not London, unless it moved.

Please resend the address, as I am itching to get this loot - it will be handy for my Christmas shopping.

Regards,

T

NOTE, THE NAME OF THE RECEIVERS INFORMATION'S BELOW:

Receiver's Name: Kenneth Okaka

City: Lajpat Nagar

State: New Delhi

Zip codes: 110024

Country: India

YOU HAVE TO REDIRECT THE AMOUNT THROUGH western UNION MONEY TRANSFER TO DELHI, INDIA AND WITH THE DEPOSIT/TRANSFER SLIP OR INFORMATION'S.

REGARDS,

DR FRED LUKE

My dear Fred,

We have certainly travelled a long way from Hartwell to Lajpat Nagar; do you fly low cost or first class? I am sure a person of your position would only travel in luxury. After all, you have millions at your disposal, do you not?

The internet is a wonderful thing, it allows you to find things out in milliseconds - well, perhaps a bit longer. Anyhow, according to The Times of India of 17 July 2015 Kenneth Okaka and fellow Nigerian Sunday Madubuiki (what a deliciously sounding name) along with four Indians, not native Americans, were arrested for online fraud and are still enjoying the delights of incarceration (big word, eh?).

As a respectable person I am convinced you were totally unaware of this. As the recipient of my great British pounds transfer, transferring money to a person in jail may be a problem - sorry, issue. Have you another name in mind, preferably someone not residing behind bars?

I await your response, although I suspect this is the end of the line for us. Pity, I felt a kinship with you. I really think we have something going here, a deep friendship and understanding that could have blossomed.

Au revoir

T

Undeterred, 'Fred' presses on.

PEOPLE COULD ANSWERED SIMILAR NAMES, SO FAR THE ACCOUNT RECEIVER'S NAME HAS NOTHING IN RELATIONSHIP WITH ONLINE FRAUD OR BEEN ARRESTED IN THE PAST.

TRANSFER THE AMOUNT AND PROVIDE ME WITH THE TRANSFER INFORMATION'S.

Receiver's Name: Kenneth Okaka

City: Lajpat Nagar

State: New Delhi

Zip codes: 110024

Country: India

REGARDS,

DR. FRED LUKE

My dear Fred,

Of course, I am wrong. I am so glad you put me to rights. It's absolutely awful that a respectable newspaper would fib, don't you think?

Just to recap before transferring the money - how much will I be getting and how much commission do you want? Or should I say Kenneth Okaka wants?

Oh, you still have not told me the name of the bank you are protocol director of?

Regards,

T

At this point 'Fred' must have realised he wasn't going to receive his 252 great British pounds and stopped the correspondence.

Maltese people lost an estimated €12.5 million to online fraudsters in 2023, data given to parliament suggests.

The number of online fraud reports doubled to more than 2,500 that year.

To protect yourself against fraudsters, never click on suspicious links or attachments in emails and remember the maxim that if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is.

Bank transfer scams vary in sophistication. Many share some key characteristics: