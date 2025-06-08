In the past, Malta’s history was written and taught by our colonial masters, deeply submerged under the official narrative of the British Empire. The Maltese nation was just a silent pink dot on the colonial map hanging on the classroom wall.

Sadly, even after independence, our story, our real story, struggled to enter the classroom. The Maltese state was born in 1964 but its turbulent adolescence did not quite make it to the classroom.

Then, the teaching of history from the 1970s onwards entered an even more insidious phase. Fear of the empire morphed into fear of each other. To avoid being labelled as ‘partisan’, divisive historical milestones were redacted to anodyne prose.

Perhaps it is for this reason that, to this day, our patriotism pops up where it shouldn’t and fails to take root where it should. When a foreigner levels even the mildest criticism of our country, we go ballistic. Just ask Ridley Scott.

But then you rarely find a nationalist lauding the fact that today we have the fastest economic growth rate in Europe or a labourite who openly admits that we have a problem with corruption and the rule of law. Clearly, this sort of patriotism is misguided, if not outright fake.

How did we get here and how should our educational institutions rear future generations differently?

I see a close link between the shutting out of our real history from classrooms and the current dislocated sense of patriotism and citizenship.

We substituted a queen as head of state with a Maltese president of the republic. Yet, in the hearts and minds of many, the vacuum left by empire was filled by a sense of political party, not a sense of state. Consequently, in our collective consciousness, the government largely remains indistinguishable from the state.

Over the years, supporting a political party became inseparable from one’s identity. Disagreeing with your party became equivalent to denying your family. The good done by the opposing party is never acknowledged and the bad committed by one’s own is never called out.

Essentially, we never quite realised that elections create the government of the day, not the state of the day. We remained oblivious to the fact that a strong sense of state does not emanate from electoral cycles but from the nation and the state as its highest palpable embodiment. More than the government, it is the state that belongs to us all.

A strong sense of state is what weaves the personal story of each one of us into our nation’s. That’s why students should be groomed to think and act as citizens, not as groupies of the party in government.

As Mark Twain, the father of American literature, once quipped, “patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it”.

Institutionally, we will not become truly independent, free and European when evil and illegality are eradicated – that will never happen – but when the state, and only the state, deals with them; politicians would be mere spectators of its due process.

How can education take us there? More than two millennia ago, Plato wrote that the highest compliment paid to a teacher is when a student disagrees with him. For that would be the signal that the latter has learned how to think rather than parrot.

Pushing the envelope, Plato puts it brilliantly again: “Do not train a child to learn by force or harshness; but direct them to it by what amuses their minds.”

Good teachers are distinguished by a key ability: they give birth to thinking and creativity whose potential already exists in the student’s mind.

Through open conversation, students would learn how to ask questions rather than memorise staple answers. Above all, they would learn how to question everything, even the matters that are closest to their minds, hearts and identities. In essence, they would learn to think how to think for the rest of their lives.

Education would then become a lifetime subscription to a state-of-the-art gym for the mind.

Lou Bondi is a strategic communications consultant. This article is an abridged version of his address to the L-istat tan-nazzjon conference on education held in collaboration with the Office of the President.